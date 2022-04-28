Mino Raiola: Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Erling Haaland agent Raiola rubbish rumour say im don die

Reports wey say ogbonge football agent Mino Raiola don reportedly die afta im fall sick, no dey true as di man imsef don rubbish di rumour.

BBC verify dis tori if true true di football agent don pass on.

Raiola agency say di agent "never die".

Di football agent later tweet say: "Current health status for di ones wey dey wonder, pissed off second time in 4 months wey dem kill me."

Raiola be representative of stars like Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Raiola bin land for hospital for Milan for January and undergo one delicate surgery but di nature of im illness no dey revealed.

Di multi-lingual football agent work im way up from humble beginning to become one of di most influential figure in di world game, im bin broker mega-deals wey involve some of di most popular players.

Im be representative to stars like Pogba, Haaland, Ibrahimovic, Romelu Lukaku, Mario Balotelli, Marco Verratti and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Oga Raiola be 54 years.

Mino Raiola biography

Mino Raiola na Italian football agent wey dey represent a number of well known players including Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marco Verratti, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Matthijs de Ligt, Erling Haaland, and Mario Balotelli.

Im also be di agent of former Czech midfielder Pavel Nedvěd for many years.

Dem born oga Raiola for 1967 for Nocera Inferiore, Salerno, for southern Italy. Im bin move to di Dutch city of Haarlem one year later wit im parents.

Raiola grow up for di Netherlands, im papa get successful restaurant business where im bin spend im younger years dey work as waiter.

E bin start to play football for di youth team of HFC Haarlem, but stop for age 18 for 1987 to become head of di youth team.

Afta e do player and administrator small, Raiola remain involve for di football world, but dis time as football agent.

Raiola reported first independent big transfer be Pavel Nedvěd signing from Sparta Prague for Lazio afta im great performance for Uefa Euro 1996, where Nedvěd Czech Republic reach di final.

For 8 May 2019, di Italian Football Federation bin ban Raiola from acting as agent representative for three months sake of reason wey dem no tok, and im cousin Vincenzo Raiola chop ban for two months.

For May 10, di ban bin dey extended worldwide afta Fifa Disciplinary Committee gbab di Italian federation decision.

For 13 June 2019, afta Raiola and im cousin appeal di original ban to di Federal Court of Appeal for Italy, dem win, dis make dem commot di three-month ban.

On 22 January 2020, Raiola bin dey among some high profile football agents including Jorge Mendes and Jonathan Barnett wey threaten to sue Fifa with sake of dia plan to put cap on transfer payments.