Indonesia ban export of palm oil: Wetin e mean for Africa wia Nigeria be largest producer

28 April 2022

Indonesia don ban export of any kind of palm oil wit immediate effect. So wetin e mean for Africa?

Di Southeast Asian kontri dey account for more dan half of world palm oil supply, don sama ban on anykind

Wetin cause di export ban be say Indonesia pipo don start protest against increase for di price of cooking oil.

Di price increase don disturb dia local supply.

So di question now be say wia Africa wey dey import oil wela go turn to next for supply.

For 2021, Africa bin spend five billion dollars to import estimate of four million metric tonnes of palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia.

One tonne of palm oil be about $1,850 for di commodity exchange for Kuala Lumpar, Malaysia.

E den add, anoda 150 to 200 US dollars for transport and handling costs, per tonne.

Dis mean say, di real cost to deliver one tonne of palm oil anywhere on di continent be about $2,000.

Wetin dey dia be say, di ban fit expose Africa largest producer of palm oil-Nigeria wey be former world largest producer for di 1960s.

Nigeria bin dey produce one small 1.4m metric tonnes for 2021, compare to Indonesia 44.5 million metric tonnes.

Indonesia ban export of palm oil - How e go affect Africa

Di ban dey come just a month since global sunflower oil supply bin dey thrown off-balance.

Na di Ukraine-Russia war, as dat one bin add pressure to household budgets.

Indonesia restriction on exports, go now dey somehow for Africa pipo wey dey already struggle wit di effects of high fuel and food price sake of global supply chain wahala.

Already, di price of product like soap and cooking oil don increase and di situation fit only get worse.

Palm oil dey in use wella to manufacture vegetable oil.

But e get plenti products wey dey comot from palm oil: Frying fats, cosmetics and cleaning products like soaps.

Wetin major importers go do now?

Importers like India, Bangladesh and Pakistan go try buy more palm oil from Malaysia.

But di world second-biggest palm oil producer no fit fill di gap wey Indonesia create sake of labour shortage.

Indonesia mostly dey supply nearly half of India total palm oil import.

While Pakistan and Bangladesh import nearly 80% of dia palm oil from Indonesia.

Indonesia ban export of palm oil be opportunity?

Connie Magomu, di General Manager, National Oil Palm Project, for Uganda say di ban sef be opportunity.

Magomu see am as good chance for Africa kontries to develop dia own palm oil sector.

"E dey very efficient for land use, as e dey produce more oil per unit area dan any oda crop wey we sabi (E dey give between four to 10 times more oil per unit area)."

"E be also one good crop for poverty reduction sake of once e reach maturity for three and half years.

"E go dey harvested every 10 days for 20 to 25 years", She add.

Uganda don dey promote local production of palm and need at least 100,000 hectares to dey self-sufficient.

Kontries for Africa wia di opportunity to grow and expand di production of di commodity be: