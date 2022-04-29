Canada go allow gay men to donate blood

8 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Canadian health officials don remove ban on blood donations from gay men, something wey bin don dey condemned as homophobic.

Di old rule prevent donations from men wey get sex wit oda men within three months wey dem give blood.

Health Canada say di move "be one ogbonge mark to achieve more join bodi blood donation system".

Kontris around di world don dey lift dat kind ban for recent years.

As of 30 September, nobody go dey ask pipo wey want donate about dia sexual orientation during di screening process but instead about whether dem dey do any higher-risk sex runs.

Di policy change come afta Canadian Blood Service, wey collect blood and blood product donations across most of di kontri, submit a request last year to scrap di rule to Health Canada, wey announce say dem don approve am on Thursday.

Canada ban bin first dey put in place for 1992 as move to stop HIV from entering di blood supply. E come for one early1980s public health kasala where about 2,000 pipo dey infected wit HIV and up to 60,000 wit Hepatitis C from tainted blood donations bad testing wahala.

Di donation ban bin first dey for life, but dat policy first dey reduced for 2013, when men wey don get sex wit men dey allowed to donate afta dem no get sex for five years. Dem later ease to di current three month period.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Liberal party first make di promise to end di donation ban during di 2015 federal election campaign and don face knocks sake of dem no do wetin dem want.

For one news conference on Thursday, Oga Trudeau say di change wey bin dey long overdue, say di current approach "dey discriminate and wrong".

Many kontris bin start dat kind donation ban during di Aids epidemic of di 1980s. Experts don find say di ban no too get effect, since blood now dey systematically screened bifo, so dem go fit check for virus e like HIV and Hepatitis B and C.

UK bin lift dia own three month ban on blood donation from gay men last year. France, Greece, Israel, Hungary, Denmark and Brazil have also recently lifted restrictions.