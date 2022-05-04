Pastor charge N310,000 to take church members to heaven - Pastor Noah Abraham explain wetin e claim say God tell am

43 minutes wey don pass

One Nigerian evangelist wey im name be Pastor Ade Abraham bin gather im members for Ekiti state wia e bin tell dem say di gate to heaven dey di town of Araromi-Ugbeshi for di Omuo-Ekiti region.

Pastor Ade Abraham bin chop accuse from one of im members say e kollect 310,000 naira (about $746) from dem to fit take dem to di new kingdom of heaven.

E get plenti reports say di pastor don build new camp for Ekiti state wia e tok say di gate of heaven dey there.

BBC Yoruba bin go find out if true-true di pastor don set up one camp for Ekiti and find out weather members bin gather or dey worship there.

One of di members of Pastor Noah Abraham congregation wey gather for di camp bin dey about to return home wit im wife and two children, but im wife no gree return to dia house for Kaduna and say rapture dey come.

Im say e go alert police becos im no understand wetin dey go on for di church.

Where exactly Pastor Noah Abraham church dey?

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Yoruba

Pastor Abraham church bin start for Kaba for Kogi state and continue for Kaduna state afta plenti kasala disputes wit di community pipo bifo im return to im hometown for Araromi-Ugbeshi for Omuo-Ekiti region.

Pastor Abraham na nomadic evangelist, and pipo say im ministry dey help plenti pipo and family for one way or anoda.

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Yoruba

'I bin tell my church members to pay N310,000'

Pastor Abraham tell BBC Yoruba say truly, e bin tell im congregation to pay N310,000.

Di pastor add say im make di declaration wen im notice say im members trouble dey increase.

Im say im do am becos im get di "authority of God wey call me to practice for all wey want to serve di Lord wit dia whole heart."

Wia dis foto come from, BBC

Di church founder also confam say e never receive any payment yet from any member of di church and di Ekiti State Police don shook mouth for di mata.

"Di police don come here to find out wetin dey shelle,2 Past Abraham tok.

"Di Ekiti state police oga bin call me for investigation and all di members of di church bin dey there, and all of dem bin take note of wetin hapun for fact-finding."

Pastor Ade Abraham also confam say di Church new camp dey Ekiti state wia im claim say di gate of heaven dey open and God don tell am so.

Police tok-tok pesin for Ekiti state, Sunday Abutu confam di allegations against di pastor and say investigation dey go on.

BBC News Yoruba bin also ask di woman wey her husband go police station why she no follow her husband return to Kaduna and di woman reveal say her husband decision to leave Ekiti dey strange to her. Sake of say na him force her to join Pastor Abraham church.

Di woman say she bin call her husband and ask am why im decide to return to Kaduna without any explanation.