Chidi Mokeme, Soso Soberekon: Nigerians share encounter wit traffic robbers in Lagos

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@sososoberekon and @chidimokeme

Nollywood actor, Chidi Mokeme and Music executive/producer, Soso Soberekon don share dia experience of how traffic robbers for Lagos attack dem.

Di two Nigerian celebs wey experience dis attack separately, say dem dey able to escape without any hurt but di robbers damage some parts of dia motor glass.

For Chidi Mokeme, di attack happun around Victoria Garden City area of Lagos as im dey hurry go airport to enta plane and travel out from Lagos.

While Soso Soberekon no tok wia exactly im attack for happun inside Lagos but e share video of im white Range Rover wey di robbers break di glass.

Chidi Mokeme encounter with traffic robbers

For one long post for Instagram, Chidi Mokeme narrate how di incident take happun and how e take manage escape.

"So here I dey stuck for inside Lagos traffic, in front of VGC to be precise, and dey wonder if, and wen I go make am on time for my international flight," di actor tok.

"...For my korokoro eye like dis... all of a sudden, out of nowhere, I notice one white Honda Accord dey try to box me in, someone jump in front of my truck and start to dey signal "Stop dia, I say stop dia…"

Chidi Mokeme say e no gree stop at all as e quickly calculate di situation and observe say na danger.

"E wear plain clothes, no uniform, and dey try put hand inside trouser, im accomplice dey run ova from di oda side of di road and motor wey dem wan use run dey on standby."

"I take di only option, almost jam am and climb di culvert, enta di service lane to oncoming vehicles."

"I get di opportunity to quickly look di guy for my rear view mirror, e dey try bring out sometin, I no know wetin e be but I divert, next thing I hear na loud explosion."

"My glass scata and piece of am fall ova me in all directions," di actor add.

Mokeme say e no stop im car but continue moving and take control of di situation.

Soso Soberekon encounter with traffic robbers

Soso Soberekon call di attention of di Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu for di post wey im put for Instagram to share im experience

"@jidesanwoolu di traffic robberies for Lagos don dey get too much, do something as soon as possible."

"From Lekki express way, Freedom way, Ojota, Oshodi no wia dey safe."

"As for you robbers wey try to rob me, Shey una see say no be everybody way eh easy to rob from?"

Before now, some resident of Lagos state, Nigeria don bin complain about di constant attack from traffic robbers.

Sake of dis, some Lagosians don enta social media to call on di attention of di state governor and police to address di situation while some odas share dia experience;

On 20 April, 2022, Lagos State police tok-tok pesin, SP Benjamin Hundeyin chook mouth for di traffic robberies wey dey happun for Lekki-Ajah area.

E say di commissioner of police don give marching order to di Area Commander for dia to stop dis ugly experience;

"Concerning di early morning traffic robberies for di Lekki-Ajah axis, di Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc, mnim, psc don give marching order to di Area Commander wey dey cover dat axis to nip di ugly emerging trend in di bud," oga Hundeyin tok for twitter.