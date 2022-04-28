Ochanya Ogbanje: Benue High Court discharge and acquit Andrew Ogbuja over rape accuse of di late 13-year-old

Benue State High Court for Makurdi, on Thursday discharge and acquit Andrew Ogbuja, lecturer wit di state polytechnic, wey dem accuse say e rape a 13-year-old schoolgirl, Ochanya Ogbanje, for 2018 wey lead to her death.

Di presiding judge dismiss all four count charges wey border on criminal conspiracy and rape and murder of Ochanya.

Dis judgement dey come more dan three years afta Benue State goment, on October 10, 2019, arraign 54-year-old Mr Ogbuja before di Makurdi High Court.

Meanwhile, anoda court for Benue sentence di wife of di lecturer, Felicia Ogbuja to five months for prison sake of her negligence.

Who be Ochanya Ogbanje?

Dem born Ochanya Ogbanje for 2005 and she dey live with her parents and oda family members for Ogene-Amejo inside Benue state. She be di last born of 11 children wey her parents born. She be five years old wen her mama, Rose and her papa Michael Ogbanje agree say e good make she go beta school.

"Ochanya na peaceful child wey love book and she love school. She sabi book and she dey do well for school before death cari am comot for my hand," Rose tok.

"No be say school no dey for our community but di one wey dey get katakata wey make dem close am for 2011. E dey place wey no dey good for pikin dem to learn dat time. Na why we say make our pikin cari go Ugboloko", na so Rose add.

Wetin we call dis foto, Ochanya bin testify for court on how dem rape her before she die

Wetin happun to Ochanya?

Ochanya live wit di Ogbujas (Aunty Felicia plus her husband Andrew and five of dia pikin) for di same house for four years. She bin dey go school and epp wit house work.

Wen she reach age eight, tori be say her cousin Victor allegedly begin rape am and wen Victor papa, Andrew Ogbuja wey be College lecturer for Benue State Polytechnic com know, e allegedly join am dey abuse di girl.

"Na for 2012, Ochanya sickness start. We carry am go hospital for Okpoga. Na for dia we stay reach about six days and she get medical attention. As time pass, she begin dey feel well na im we waka go house. Later, di same sickness come back," na so Rose tok.

Wetin we call dis foto, Her grave by di house di constant reminder of her loss

Rose add say Ochanya no fit control her urine again as e begin dey comot her bodi just like dat and dis condition force am to wear diaper for four months but her condition no improve. She tell us say dem dey cari am go plenti hospital plus prayer house still dem no see result.

Ochanya mama, Rose tok say her pikin die of Vesicovaginal Fistula (VVF) for October 17, 2018.

Di judgement by di court don weak di family of Ochanya wey don waka day and night to ensure say dia daughter get justice.

Ochanya mama bin tell BBC Pidgin wen dem visit am for her house say she no go rest until she get justice.