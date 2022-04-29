Farah Dagogo: How court remand Nigerian Federal Lawmaker afta Wike declare am wanted

46 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Ibrahim Lawal Wetin we call dis foto, Farah Dagogo be di Nigerian House of Reps Member representing Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency

Farah Dagogo, one Federal Lawmaker, go sleep for police custody weekend following court order.

Magistrate Court for Port Harcourt give di order on Friday afta di arrest and arraignment of Dagogo.

Dis dey happun as di politician don declare interest to contest di 2023 Governorship election for Rivers State.

Di Governorship Aspirants of di People's Democratic Party dey face accuse wey Rivers State goment charge against am.

Wen Farah Dagogo appear for court on Friday, di Presiding Chief Magistrate Amadi Nna no fit allow di charges.

Na two count charges of conspiracy to felony and cultism wey Govnor Nyesom Wike goment file against am.

Di Chief Magistrate come sight one new rule wey no empower Magistrate Court to hear case of cultism.

Nna also order make dem send oga Dagogo back to police custody.

Dis na afta e then consider one information available to di court about di charge.

Court come adjourn di case till 9th of May, 2022 for possible arraignment and consideration of bail.

If you dey wonder; Who be dis PDP governorship aspirant for Rivers state and why Wike order im arrest?

Read on to find out di full gist inside dis tori.

Rivers State goment bin declare Farah Dagogo wanted and later team of police men come arrest am on Thursday night.

Wetin Rivers State Goment say Farah Dagogo do?

On Wednesday, 27 April 2022, Rivers State Goment House release statement for dia social media handle wey say 'Governor Nyesom Wike declare Farah Dagogo wanted.'

Dis statement dey signed by Kelvin Ebiri wey be di Special Assistant on Media to di Governor of Rivers State;

"Di Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, don declared Hon. Farah Dagogo wanted for hiring cultists to attack di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat for Port Harcourt."

"Di governor don hereby direct di Rivers State Police Command to arrest Hon. Farah Dagogo for hiring cultists wey storm di PDP secretariat for Port Harcourt, and disrupt di screening of aspirants for various elective positions."

"Di Police must as mata of urgency arrest Farah Dagogo, wherever he dey, and must be made to face prosecution."

"Already, some of di hoodlums wey Farah Dagogo hire don chop arrest and go face di full wrath of the law," di statement tok.

Later on Thursday, 28 April 2022, some team of police officers arrest oga Dagogo wen e bin go for im screening for di south-south zonal office of PDP inside Port Harcourt, Rivers state, Nigeria.

Then today, Friday 28, April, 2022 Magistrate court for Port Harcourt say make Farah Dagogo remain for Police custody.

Wetin Farah Dagogo tok?

Afta Rivers State goment declare Farah Dagogo wanted, im Press Officer, Ibrahim Lawal put out one statement and say;

Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo no be cultist and no hire, send or procure anyone to disrupt di screening exercise.

Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo no dey present for di Party Secretariat wia di screening process take place. E be Governorship aspirant and no be National or State Assembly aspirant.

Di Governor take dis decision to credit Hon. Dagogo as sponsor of Cultists in order to stop di screening of Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo wey suppose hold on April 28, 2022, for di Governorship position of Rivers State.

Dis directives for di arrest of Hon. Dagogo violate di spirit of Section 14 and 33 of di Constitution of di Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Amended).

Dat di Inspector General of Police should direct di Commissioner of Police, Rivers State not to follow di directives of di Governor for dis circumstance. If di Commissioner of Police, Rivers State consider say e dey important to invite Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo, e dey willing to make imsef available on di receipt of official invite from di police afta tomorrow screening and not before.

Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo na respectable and law abiding Federal Lawmaker wey dey represent di pipo of Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency for di House of Representatives

Di National Chairman of di PDP dey invite to urgently investigate dis mata

Civil Society Organizations dey advise to protect democracy inside Nigeria.

Who be Farah Dagogo?

Dem born Doctor Farah Dagogo for 29, November 1982, according to di informate wey dey di House of Rep official website.

Di Rivers State Indigene na beneficiary of di Federal Government amnesty wey dem grant to militants for di Niger Delta region.

Oga Farah Dagogo don be member of di Rivers State House of Assembly from 2015 to 2019 before e move go House of Rep.

Farah Dagogo na honourable member of Nigeria House of Rep and e dey represent Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency.