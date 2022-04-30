Chinedu Bernard: Nollywood actress die for church, reports

36 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Chinedu Bernard

Actors Guild of Nigeria don confam di death of Nigerian actress Chinedu Bernard.

For post wey di guild national president, Emeka Rollas make for Instagram, im say Ms Chinedu die for Enugu on Friday.

Nigerian media dey report say she die inside Church for di south eastern Nigerian city of Enugu.

Di actress don feature for Nigerian moviews like Love Without Conscience, Just A Wish, Money Fever, Who Runs The City.

Mr Rollas also announce say anoda budding actor by name, Chima Precious die for Abuja di same day.

For im post, di President of di Guild say im don "set up three man prayer committee to design prayer link wey members of di Guild fit join from all states."

Di death of di actors dey come at a time wey Nigerian entertainment industry dey mourn di loss of singer Osinachi Nwachukwu wey die on April 8.