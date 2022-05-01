Dog sleeping with human video: Wetin Nigeria law say about bestiality and oda tins you need to know

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Tori about girls wey dey sleep wit dogs sake of plenti money dey trend for social media for Nigeria.

Screenshots of how pipo dey chook mouth for di mata, fotos and videos bin circulate ontop Twitter.

Di tori sama accuse ontop some women for Lagos state wey dey get intimate (sexual relationship) wit dogs sake of di big money dem dey pay dem.

Di tori make pipo begin chook mouth inside di mata. Even police tok-tok pesin too no dey left out as e quote wetin law tok about am.

Wetin di law tok?

For Nigeria na crime to sleep with animal - wetin dem dey call bestiality.

Di punishment na 14 years imprisonment if dem find you guilty.

Section 214 of Criminal Code Act say "Any person wey- (1) get carnal knowledge of any person against di order of nature; or (2) get carnal knowledge of animal; or (3) permit a male person to get carnal knowledge of am or her against di order of nature; dey guilty of a felony, and dey liable to imprisonment for fourteen years."

Section 284 of the Penal Code Act say "Whoever get carnal intercourse against di order of nature with any man, woman or animal go dey punished with imprisonment for a term wey fit extend to fourteen years and go also dey liable to fine."

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Dog Meat: Di food treat wey Akwa Ibomites dey enjoy

Wetin e mean for Science to sleep wit animals?

Di science name for having sexual contact wit animal or between humans and non-humans na Bestiality. Na one aspect of sexual behaviour wey pipo no too understand.

According to one journal wey Public Health of Nigeria publish, Scientific research to know how many pipo dey involved in bestiality,wetin dey ginger dem to sleep wit animals and di risk for sexual and nonsexual violence dey scarce.

According to di study wey dem do for Virginia between 2003 to 2017, e show say out of evri 1,248 Sexually Violent Predators, 33 (2.6%) get history of bestiality.

Dis pipo dey more likely to be victims of childhood sexual abuse wey engage in nonsexual animal abuse and wey don commit child sexual abuse.

“Dem dey most likely to report sexual contact wit dogs and demonstrate some oda type of sexual behaviour”.

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Dog Walker

Wetin be di medical effects?

Di journal wey tok about di risks of bestiality tok di following:

E dey transmit Zoonotic Disease: Disease wey dey pass on from animals to humans like bacteria, fungi and virus and parasite. Dem dey cause different types of sicknesses wey fit kill pesin.

Leptospirosis: Na bacterial infection wey dey spread from animal urine (piss).

Echinococcosis: Na parasitic disease of tapeworms.

Rabies : Na infectious viral disease wey dey kill pesin quick-quick.

Penile cancer

High risk of Head injury

Allergies

Medical practitioner Dr, Christopher Otabor of Alliance Hospital, Abuja for interview wit BBC Pidgin tok say, some of dis sicknesses dey hard to cure and pipo dey hardly survive am.

E add say one of di tins wey dey kill dem quick and dey make dia mata complicated na shame to open up.

Dr Otabor say di tin dey common well-well but pipo no dey too tok about am and media sef no dey too report am sake of privacy and secrecy.

“As human being wey I be, e dey degrading to go dey get sexual intercourse wit animals like Dogs, Horses e no dey normal at all no mata di financial benefit, spiritually e no good, humanly sef e no good, anyhow you wan look am e no good.” Dr. Otabor tok.

E dey common well-well among pipo wey dey live wit dia animals for house and many odas dey do am behind camera, secretly.

Social media don dey help bring di tin out small-small and study show say 4% of men and about 1.9 percent of women for di world dey do am, some kontris dey even push make dem legalise am.

“E no dey possible for pesin to dey do dis tin for many years and stil dey alive, for my 23 years of medical practice, I don come across some pipo wey get some kain diseases wey no dey normal for human being to get just like dat, test result no dey show anytin like di diseases wey we know, wen we try evritin finish we go leave dem to dia fate but we go keep our suspicions to oursef.

Some of dem dey die becos dem no dey gree open up for quick medical intervention." E tok.

"Di ones wey be Psychological sexual disorder dey treatable and manageable. Psycho therapy na one of di ways to manage dat kain pipo. Bestiality na just one of di plenti sexual pervasions wey dey exist."