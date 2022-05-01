Jamb reprint slip: How to print Jamb slip as exam body direct candidates to print notification slip

Wia dis foto come from, Jamb/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Jamb candidates dey do dia CBT Exam

Ahead of di start dis year examination, di Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (Jamb) don direct all candidates wey register for di 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to start to print dia 2022 UTME notification slips.

Jamb Director of Information and Technology Services, Mr Fabian Okoro, for statement say di exercise start on 30 April, 2022.

Candidates wey register for di examination wey go start from May 6 to 14 na dem qualify to do dis exercise.

Di exercise dey compulsory for all candidates as di slip contain dia exam venue, date, session and time of dia examination.

Jamb na entrance exams for pipo wey dey seek admission to enta Nigerian public and private universities dey write.

How to print Jamb slip

Wia dis foto come from, JAMB

According to oga Fabian, candidates need to visit di Jamb website - https://www.jamb.gov.ng;

click on 2022 UTME slip printing

then insert your Jamb registration number or email or GSM number to print.

Print out your slip.

"All candidates dey advised to print slips on time so as to know di location of dia examination centres, date of dia scheduled sessions and time of di examination beforehand, especially wit di adjustment in di examination schedules dis year," di Jamb Director of Information and Technology Services statement tok.

"Dis go guide dem to make necessary arrangements ahead of di exercise as di board no dey happy about lateness to di examination; dem no go listen to any excuses from any candidates as a stitch in time, saves nine."

Unlike wetin bin dey obtainable before, Jamb say candidates no need to visit any CBT centres for di printing of di notification slip as dem fit do am at any available internet point, weda private or public.

Di exam body add say dem go use Biometric Verification Machine (BVM) to check all candidates before dem enta inside di examination hall as dem go use register of attendance in line wit dia policy of 'no biometric verification, no examination'.

Dem say dem no go reschedule anoda examination for whatever reason, as dem believe say candidates must prepare ahead and stay close to dia examination venues.