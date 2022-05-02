Ebute Metta collapsed building: Ibadan Street three-storey fall trap pipo - Recue update

14 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Ebute Metta collapsed building trap dozens and some pipo die, Lagos State authorities don confam.

Di three-storey building on 32 Ibadan Street, Ebute Metta area of Lagos collapse on Sunday May 1 for night.

Authorities tell BBC Pidgin on Monday say dem don rescue at least 22 pipo alive while four pipo don die so far.

Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service say dem receive di alert around 10PM on Labour Day.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Ebute Metta collapsed building site - How tins currently be

Officials don begin search and rescue operations fro di scene of di incident wey dey inside Lagos mainland.

E no dey clear how many pipo dey trapped inside di building.

Witnesses tell BBC Pidgin reporter say plenti pipo dey inside di building before e fall down.

Di three-storey building collapse late in di night when most fit don dey already sleep or about to sleep.

Sympathisers rush on Monday morning go 32 Ibadan Street wia di three-storey building collapse Sunday night.

Ebute Metta collapsed building pictures

Wetin we call dis foto, Sympathisers rush on Monday morning go 32 Ibadan Street wia di three-storey building collapse Sunday night.

Lagos and building collapse tori

Building collapse dey happun for Lagos dey frequent.

On November 1, 2021, one 21-storey building collapse for Ikoyi, Lagos Island.

And e fall while workers wey dey construct di building dey inside.

Authorities confam dozens dead for dat November incident.

Disasters like dis dey linked to infrastructural decay or failure to follow building plan.

And e dey follow wit loss of properties wey dey cost plenty money.

Authorities dey expected to investigate and reveal di cause of dis latest incident

BBC Pidgin dey follow updates from di scene of Ebute Metta collapsed building.