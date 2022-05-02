Eid uL Fitr Eid Mubarak wishes: Pictures of celebrations, prayers across Nigeria

16 minutes wey don pass

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Monday to marks di end of 1443 Hijra (2022) Ramadan and fasting.

Nigerian Muslims and odas across di world observe minor prayers to mark di start of Shawwal wey mean, 'festival of breaking of di fast.'

President Muhammadu Buhari for im Barka Da Sallah message say Nigerians fit celebrate Eid-el-fitri wit confidence without fear of insecurity.

Buhari say "Afta period of fasting and reflection, dis year, we get cause to welcome di occasion in hope.

"Di battle wey we dey fight against terrorists wey falsely masquerade dem sef under di name of Islam don dey reach im conclusion.''

Eid na time of contemplation, but also sharing and celebrating with loved ones.

However dis year, di cost-of-living crisis dey bite hard on many.

Dis na some highlights of di Eid prayers in pictures.

Eid prayers and celebrations happun for Katsina for di first time in three years

For di first time inside three years, Eid prayers and Sallah celebrations dey happun for di Nigeria north western state of Katsina.

Many pipo including youths come out to march for di Katsina Emirate Durba, afta two days of activities back to back.

Goment bin suspend prayers plus oda activities for two years sake of insecurity for di state plus cholera outbreak.

Wetin we call dis foto, Young pipo follow do Durba march dis year Eid celebrations

Nigerian leader do Eid prayers for Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari join oda Muslims around di world to celebrate Eid on Monday morning.

Di Nigerian leader observe im Eid Al-Fitr Prayers for Mambila Barracks inside Abuja, di Nigeria capital.

Wia dis foto come from, State House

Wia dis foto come from, State House

Wia dis foto come from, State House

Fotos from Eid prayers for Kano