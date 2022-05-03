Antonio Guterres visit Nigeria: UN Secretary-General two-day mission in details

10 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres dey visit Nigeria on Tuesdayfor two-day mission.

Na di third leg of di UN Chief West African visit and dis na di first time di ninth Secretary General dey visit Nigeria.

Antonio Guterres visit dey happun for period wey di region dey politically unstable and international food and energy crisis dey happun sake of di war for Ukraine.

During di visit im go meat Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari and di Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

E go also see Religious Leaders; Women and Youth Leaders; di Private Sector and di Diplomatic community.

Guterres go also visit Borno State Govnor, Professor Babagana Zulum, for Maiduguri, north-east Nigeria on Tuesday.

E plan field mission fro Maiduguri to meet families wey dey deeply affected by violence and instability for north-east Nigeria.

Dis go include internally displaced pipo and refugees.

Di UN Scribe go also see first-hand di impact of climate change on vulnerable communities.

Den im go assess progress and challenges to COVID-19 recovery.

Wia dis foto come from, Bayo Omoboriowo

UN Secretary-General in Nigeria - What we need to know

Antonio Guterres visit to Nigeria dey take place in di context of international crisis.

Dis na as tension dey increase around di supply of hydrocarbons and high price of wheat for many kontris for di continent.

Palava wey dey ground dey raise fear of unprecedented food crisis.

Di war for Ukraine dey cause "triple food, energy and financial crisis," across Africa, according to António Guterres.

Di UN Secretary-General first visit Senegal for weekend wia im ask West African countries to restore constitutional order.

Three kontri for West Africa region currently dey under military rule afta soldiers seize powers from dia democratically elected President.

Nigeria, Chad, Niger, and Cameroon dey suffer bloody attacks from bandits and violent extremism by jihadists groups.