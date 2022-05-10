Billboard Hot 100: Tems, Wizkid, CKay and oda Nigerian stars wey don top di popular music chart

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/ @temsbaby

Nigerian music artiste, Tems don become di first Nigerian wey song wey get her voice debut for Number one for di Billboard Hot 100.

Di song na "Wait For U" wey feature both Drake and Tems.

Dis na from Future new album "I Never Liked You".

Although dis no go be di first time wey Nigerians dey make am to di top of di Billboard charts.`

Who be Tems?

Tems wey her real name be Temilade Openyi blow with her 2019 single, Try Me.

She sef don dey follow build fanbase for Nigeria and around Africa and di world.

Many pipo vibe to her hit song Crazy Ting wey dey her EP If Orange Was a Place wey she release in 2021.

She also feature for Wizkid and Drake songs wey give am more popularity for 2021.

Wia dis foto come from, Wizkid Wetin we call dis foto, Wizkid and Tems

Billboard bin name am Hip Hop Rookie of di month of October 2021.

Wizkid feature am for inside Essence and di song reach number one for Billboard Adult R&B Airplay Chart.

Di talented female artiste still dey cook more hit songs and her fans dey expect di bangers from her dis year 2022.

Na she dey number three position for Boomplay Nigeria top rising artistes of 2021.

Nigerian Artistes wey enta Billboard Hot 100

Wizkid

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

For 2016, Wizkid feature for Drake Song One Dance wey become di rapper first Billboard Hot 100 Number 1 song.

Although, unlike Tems collabo, e no start from number one, but e climb reach dia.

Im own song with Tems, Essence also enta Billboard Hot 100, although dat one peak for No 82. But e bin break records as di first Nigerian song to do dat kain tin.

CKay

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/ @ckay_yo

CKay bin go global with di release of im 2019 hit single Love Nwantiti sotay e enta di Billboard Hot 100 peak for No 3.

Di song bin popular for 2020 sotay e lead to plenti remixes with international artistes and even a French version of di song.

Fireboy DML

Wia dis foto come from, Oluwaseye Olusa Wetin we call dis foto, Fireboy DML don dey build im profile ever since di release of im debut album for 2019

YBNL golden pikin, also enta Billboard Hot 100 afta im collabo with Ed Sheeran for di remix of im hit song, Peru.

Di song spend 14 weeks running for di chart and peak for Number 53.

Burna Boy

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Burna Boy enta di Billboard with di release of Justin Bieber latest album.