Nigeria army don condemn di killing of two of dia soldiers at di hands of gunmen for Imo State, southeast Nigeria.

Di army for statement say di two soldiers - Master Warrant Officer (MWO) Audu Linus (retired) and Private (Pte) Gloria Matthew, bin dey on dia way to di south-eastern Nigerian state to Imo state for their traditional wedding wen di incident happun.

For inside statement wey di army release on Tuesda 03 May, 2022 dem say dem receive report of di incident on Saturday 30 April 2022.

Di army say di gunmen no even "use dia head" even as dem find out say officer Gloria come from Nkwerre local goment area of di state.

Dem blame di attack on members of di Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) and dia armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Di group never respond to di allegation but dis killing na one of di many killings by gunmen for di region.

For sometime now, Nigeria south east don dey witness attacks by gunmen wey dey target security infrastructures like police offices and even prisons.

Di last attack for di state na for Ihitte Uboma Local government area wia dem kill one official of di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec).

One video wey circulate for social media show armed men wey be suspected members of di banned Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob) scatter on Inec registration centre.

Nwokorie Anthony, na di Inec official wey die for di attack - Inec bin announce suspension of dia registration exercise of Ihitte Uboma sake of di attack.

Nigeria goment don ban Ipob afta dem declare dem as terrorist group sake of di activities of di gunmen wey dey worry di area.

Di group wey many dey call 'unknown gunmen' don cause plenty kasala for di southeast region - especially between late 2020 and through out 2021. Dem don continue dia attacks for 2022.

Di group dey agitate for separation from di Federal Republic of Nigeria.

For November 2021 dem bin give warning say di governorship election for Anambra state no go hold. Nigerian goment need to deploy heavy security to di state to fit guarantee safety of voters before Inec fit hold dat election.

Nigeria dey into major election for 2023 and di group from di video say dem no want election.

Governors and leaders of di region bin don do several meetings to end di activities of di gunmen. Dem bin also launch 'Ebubeagu' wey be di region security outfit - but nothing don change. Di gunmen still dey carry out attacks for some parts of Southeast.

On 5 April, 2022 Anambra state govnor Charles Soludo offer amnesty to jaguda pipo wey dey worry di state.

Prof Soludo extend hand of peace to armed pipo say make dem trust im goment, lay down dia arms and stop di attacks and killings for di state.

E make di plea afta one day prayer wey e hold as part of ways to end di violence and weekly sit at home for Anambra state.

"Make una give us una guns and trust us to help una forge a meaningful life," oga Soludo tok.

Since di Anambra state govnor make di offer we neva see or gear any Ipob member don come out to denounce di group.

On Thursday Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari hold di security council of dis year wit all di security oga dem.