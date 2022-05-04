Mali nonuplets dey in perfect health on first birthday - father

33 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Saloum Arby Wetin we call dis foto, Only two other sets of nonuplets have ever been recorded in history, but none of them survived past a few days

Di only nonuplets for di world - nine babies wey dem born at di same time - dey "in perfect health" as dem celebrate dia first birthday, na so dia papa tell BBC.

"Dem don dey crawl now. Some dey siddon and some fit even waka if dem hold sometin," na so Abdelkader Arby, wey be officer for Malian army tok.

Dem still dey in di care of di clinic for Morocco wia dem born dem.

Im say dia mama Halima Cissé, wey dey 26-years-old, also dey do well.

"E no dey easy but e dey great. Even though at times e dey tiring, wen you look at all di babies in perfect health, [in a line] from right to left we dey relieved. We forget everytin," im tell BBC Afrique.

Im just return to Morocco for di first time in six months, along wit dia elder daughter, Souda, wey dey three years.

"I dey overwhelmed to dey reunited wit all my family - my wife, di children and me."

Dem go just observe small birthday celebration wit di nurses and few people from dia apartment building, Mr Arby tok.

"Nothing dey better dan di first year. We go remember dis great moment wey we dey experience."

Di babies brake di Guinness World Record for di most children wey woman deliver at one go and all of dem survive.

Ahead of dia birth on 4 May 2021, Malian government fly Mrs Cissé to Morocco for specialist care.

Multiple births dey risky and mothers wit more than four foetuses at a time dey advised to terminate some for kontris wia abortion dey legal.

Risks also dey say di babies fit develop health problems due to dia premature birth, wey include sepsis and cerebral palsy.

Mrs Cissé and di children currently dey live for wetin dia papa describe as "medicalised flat" wey belong to di owners of the Ain Borja clinic for Casablanca where dem born di babies.

"Nurses dey here, in addition to my wife, wey dey help to take care of di children," Mr Arby tok.

"Di clinic don give dem menu wey record wetin dem suppose eat at all times - night and day," im kontinu.

Wia dis foto come from, Saloum Arby Wetin we call dis foto, Abdelkader Arby (pictured alongside im wife) say raising di babies no dey easy

Di babies - five girls and four boys - dem born dem at 30 weeks according to Mali health minister, Fanta Siby. Dem weigh between 500g and 1kg (1.1lb and 2.2lb), Professor Youssef Alaoui, medical director of di Ain Borja clinic tell tori pipo AFP news agency at di time wey dem born dem.

Dem deliver dem by Caesarean section.

Di name of dia boys na Mohammed VI, Oumar, Elhadji, Bah, while di girls na Kadidia, Fatouma, Hawa, Adama and Oumou.

Each one get unique personality, dia papa tok.

"Dem all get different characters. Some dey quiet, while others dey make more noise and cry a lot. Some want make you carry dem all di time. Dem all dey very different, which dey entirely normal."

Mr Arby also thank di Malian government for dia help.

"Di Malian state don put everitin in place for di care and treatment of di nine babies and dia mama. E no dey easy, but e dey beautiful and sometin wey dey comforting," im tok.

Di babies never reach Mali yet, but dem already dey very popular for di kontri, dia father tok.

"Everyone wan see di babies wit dia own eyes - dia family, friends, our home village, dia whole kontri."

Im also get message for couples wey dey try to get children: "I hope God blesses everyone who doesn't yet have children - that they can have what we, the parents of nonuplets currently have. It's beautiful, a real treasure."