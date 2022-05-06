ASUU Strike Nigeria update: ASUU strike go end 9 May? as Education Minister beg workers

6 May 2022

Nigeria minister of education, Mallam Adamu Adamu don beg federal university workers as dem no respond quick to dia demand.

Dis dey come as di eight-week strike extension by di Academic Staff Union of University go end on di 9th of May 2022.

However, no clear end to di lingering strike action wey dey ground.

Di permanent secretary ministry of Education, Andrew David Adejo na im tok dis one on behalf of oga Adamu on Thursday.

E represent di education minister for one ogbonge meeting wey Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige call to resolve di strike mata.

Adejo tell leaders of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non Academic Staff Union say di ministry no abandon dia issues.

Im say make di striking workers forgive di ministry. Di appeal dey come as university lecturers union - ASUU strike dey unresolved.

E add say wit di social gbege wey di strike action dey cause, e better make dem siddon resolve di mata.

Dis na so dat students fit go back school. Already university students don dey ginger wit demonstrations demanding end to di strike

Both SSANU and NASU don dey nationwide strike for almost one month now to pressure goment to implement wetin dem agree for paper.

Di tok-tok pesin for di Joint Action Committee of SSANU and NASU, Adeyemi Peters say im hope day di apology from di ministry of education dey genuine.

And dem dey ready to implement dia agreement, Peters add.

University unions strike don paralyse all academic and non-academic activities inside all public universities for Nigeria.

ASUU latest strike suppose end on di 9th of May 2022.

Negotiation between both goment and ASUU delegates now dey on standstill as both parties dey blame each oda for di ongoing strike.

University lecturer bin go strike on di 14th of February and later extend am by 8 weeks on di 14th of March, 2022.

Dem down tools to press home dia demand wey border on welfare, approval of dia own payment system UTAS instead of di goment own wey be IPPIS.

And den di implementation of di 2009 agreement.

Dem claim say goment don decide to abandon negotiation and refuse to pay dem salary.

Tori be say civil service don implement di "No Work-No Pay policy by di goment.

Nigeria Minister of State for Education say di Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) no go fit dictate di Federal Goment about di platform wey dem go use pay dia salaries.

Emeka Nwajiuba for one interview wit tori pipo for Abuja say di goment dey broke.

And ASUU no fit borrow moni to pay salary instead of to put di moni inside construction of infrastructure, Nwajiuba add.

Major problem for ASUU Strike

One of di major issue wey di block negotiation between goment delegates and ASUU na di payment platform wey ASUU dey insist say goment must use to take pay dem salary.

Di president of ASUU Victor Emmanuel Osodeke say di National Information and Technology Development Agency (NITDA) wey suppose conduct integrity test on di University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) don abandon even afta dem upgrade di payment platform.

But Minister of Labour and Productvity, Chris Ngige say ASUU dey try prolong di strike by making negotiation impossible.

E explain give say why dem dey insist on UTAS even wen NITDA say e fail integrity test and pipo fit commit fraud on top di platform wey lead to huge moni

" I yarn wit ASUU and NITDA to kontinu the test and see weda dem fit address di lapses and arrive for 100% because na wetin NITDA insists on.

' Dem say dem no go accept 99.9% of vulnerability and integrity test and dat dem no fit take dat kain risk sake of say dem fit hack di payment system"

“ASUU for y now don call off strike becos na wetin dey law took" Ngige explain

Ngige further yarn give say ASUU members shun to attend di meeting wey Prof. Nimi Briggs Committee on Renegotiation of 2009 Agreement put togeda for several time and dat di committee don finish dia work and don sumit dia findings to di ministry of Education.

ASUU strike go end 9 May? - What Next?

Di lecturers in go two week warning strike before dem come go extend am to 8 weeks.

On di 9th of May, 2022 di two weeks wey dem give go expire.

E neva dey clear weda di lecturers go declare indefinite strike or dem go still extend am to enable dem and goment kontinu di negotiation.

Di ASUU president in tell dis news organisation say di goment don refuse to pay dem join and dem no go give up until goment meet dia demand.

Nigerian Association of Nigerian Students reaction to ASUU Strike

Wen two elephant dey fight na ground dey suffer. And for di ASUU Strike and Nigeria goment mata na di students dey suffer.

Dis na sake of delayed academic calendar and disruption of oda learning activities for university campus dem.

E don reach nine weeks and some days since public universities dey under lock and key for Nigeria.

As goment and ASUU delegates dey kwanta, Nigerian students say dia future dey for balance and dem no get clear picture of wetin di future hold.

Di national body of students for Naija, for statement say dem don give ASUU and goment enough time to tackle dia mata and open school for students to resume and e e like say notion don happun.

Dem shock on top news say both di minister of Laour and im education counterpart dey declare dia interest to contest wen dem neva resolve di mata wey concern students.

Sake of dis, dem say dem no go allow di party primaries to hold if goment refuse to address di lingering strike.

Meanwhile, students from different campus across Nigeria don begin hold protest for front of dia universities.

Hundreds of students of di University of Benin, Edo State, troop out on Wednesday to protest di ongoing strike action y di Academic Staff Union of Universities.

Di students dey demand say make dem open school and give dem di chance to pursue dia future.

Di students wey di protest around di gate of di university gate declare say dem go now di enta street to take lecture to show say dem no happy at all

Local tori also in report how students for University of Ibadan, Oyo State protest to demand for di immediate reopening of public universities across Nigeria.

ASUU Strike - Wetin don happun so far?

Since di strike, delegation from both ASUU and goment don meet up to two times for di ministry of Labour and Productivity to iron out di issues and find solution to am.

On di 2009 agreement, di Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu don set up committee to renegotiate di 2009 agreement between di federal goment and ASUU.

Di committee dey expected to turn in dia report in six weeks fromdi time of dia inauguration.

For 2009, di goment agree wit ASUU say dem go review dia condition of service everi five years .

Di condition of service include di salaries and allowances of di lecturers dem.

Anoda tin wey dem don chook eye on top na di review of di payment system.

Di Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa don tell tori pipo say di UTAS fail integrity test and dat dem dey wait for ASUU to upgrade dia payment system and send am back to dem.

Oga Inuwa say till date, ASUU neva return di upgraded version to dem to consider and certify weda e dey okay.

On earned allowance, di minister of Labour and Productivity say dem no get any problem wit dat one and dat wetin remain now na to reconcile di payment wey dem make to di university system in batch and afta dat one, di Minister of Finance go look for di remaining moni to pay even though di federal goment no get moni.

Nigeria Labour minister Chris Ngige also ask di Nilgerian Labour congress to advise ASUU make dem call of strike as dem no give adequate notice before dem embark on strike wey dey against di trade Dispute Acts.

ASUU Strike Nigeria timeline from 2009 to 2022

Di Academic Staff Union of Universities, bin begin one month warning strike on February 14 2022 to demand for beta condition of service wey dem agree for 2009 agreement.

2020 ASUU Strike

Di union bin embark on nine-month strike sake of non-payment of allowances to lecturers wey no enrol under di goment payroll system, wey ASUU bin want replace wit dia own.

2018 ASUU Strike

One three-month strike bin happun sake of poor funding of education and increment of school fees wey goment bin plan.

2017 ASUU Strike

After dem sign anoda MoU in September 2017, di union bin suspend dia 36-day strike wey bin happun sake of allegations say goment fail to implement agreement from previous year.

2014 ASUU Strike

One week warning strike bin dey sake of say Nigerian goment no implement di 2009 agreement and one MoU wey dem reach for 2013.

2013 ASUU Strike

University lecturers bin go on strike for about six months as dem demand say make retirement age for professor dey extended to 70 instead of 65, and make goment increase allocation to education from 15% - 20% of di kontri annual budget.

2011 ASUU Strike

2009 agreement wey goment no meet na why di union bin go on a 59-day strike.

2010 ASUU Strike

ASUU bin go on indefinite strike in July 2010 wey last for over five months.

2009 ASUU Strike