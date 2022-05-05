UN Secretary General visit Nigeria: Antonio Gutterres UN donation, oda takeaways

President Muhammadu Buhari and di UN oga

UN Chief Antonio Guterres receive red carpet welcome wen e land Nigeria for im two-day mission to di west African kontri.

Di United Nations Secretary-General bin meet wit goment, civil society representatives, religious leaders, women and also pipo wey for IDP camps.

Guterres afta im engagement don travel back to New York, di United Nations headquarters.

Major tins wey happun wen UN Secretary General visit Nigeria

Afta e leave Borno state, Antonio Gutterres arrive Nigerian capital Abuja and hold tok wit UN staff for di kontri.

E lay wreath for dia main office for Abuja to honour di more than 20 pipo wey die during di bomb attack of di UN building for 2011.

Boko Haram bin attack di UN house and kill-kill plus wunjure plenti pipo- di attack bin attract international condemnation den.

Di Nigerian govment later rebuild di building for UN and di place don dey function well again.

Antonio Gutterres lay wreath for UN main office for Abuja on Wednesday 5 May 2022.

Di UN oga also meet wit Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, and oda senior goment official dem for Aso Rock.

Di President receive di UN oga and im delegation for di forecourt of im office.

After dia brief welcome ceremony, President Buhari and Guterres hold meeting behind close door for im office.

Di two of dem come brief di press -

Buhari hail di visit of di UN oga especially at di time wey world pipo dey focus dia attention on Russia-Ukraine war.

E also lay out wetin im goment don do to tackle terrorism for di kontri.

Oga Guterres appeal to international donors make dem no divert resources from oda humanitarian activities around di world to Ukraine alone

Di UN Secretary General also want make goment tackle di root cause of insurgents and improve pipo life and livelihood.

UN Chief announce major money donation for Nigeria

Mr Guterres also announce say di UN go donate 351 million dollars additional money for UN humanitarian response plan for north- eastern Nigeria.

Plus 1.1 billion dollars initial plan money to assist victims of Boko Haram insurgency.

Climate change tok

Oga Guterres also chook mouth on top issue of climate change and say Africa kontris need epp to tackle climate change and move to adopt green energy.

Di UN chief also meet wit women, religious and youth groups wia e hama on di need for gender equality.

And more women participation for politics especially as Nigeria dey ready to hold general election for 2023.

United Nations Secretary General first stop during im visit to Nigeria na di Gubio IDP camp for Maiduguri, northeast Nigeria.

Antonio Gutterres say im visit na to to show solidarity to di victims of terrorism, e also meet govnor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum.

"Di fact say I come Borno state dey symbolic of our priority for world to fight terrorism and to solutions for di victims of terrorism.

"Di Borno state wey I bin hear about for many circumstances and around my life as High Commissioner for Refugees and den as Secretary general, na Borno state of terrorism, violence, of displacement, of despair, dis no be di Borno wey I find today."

Na so oga Gutterres tok, adding say; "Di Borno wey I find today, na Borno of hope, na Borno wit future."

Oga Gutteres bin meet wit leaders of different groups including women group, pesins wey dey live wit disability, plus odas.

One mata wey di different group leaders tok about na say dem wan go back home to continue dia farm work as dem don tire to just siddon for camp dey do notin.

One of di representatives of pipo wit disability tell di govnor and UNSG say, no wan stay IDP camp again dem wan go back to dia village.

"We don suffer from staying here, we don reach seven years wey we don dey here," im tok.

Oga Gutteres add say im and di govnor hope be say di IDPs to fit return to dia homes "in dignity and safety."

"We go dey work togeda wit di govnor and im team to do everytin possible to minimise or reduce di your suffering." Gutteres tok.

UN Secretary-General in Nigeria - Why e happun now?

Antonio Guterres visit to Nigeria dey take place in di context of international crisis.

Dis na as tension dey increase around di supply of hydrocarbons and high price of wheat for many kontris for di continent.

Palava wey dey ground dey raise fear of unprecedented food crisis.

Di war for Ukraine dey cause "triple food, energy and financial crisis," across Africa, according to António Guterres.

Di UN Secretary-General first visit Senegal for weekend wia im ask West African countries to restore constitutional order.

Three kontri for West Africa region currently dey under military rule afta soldiers seize powers from dia democratically elected President.

Nigeria, Chad, Niger, and Cameroon dey suffer bloody attacks from bandits and violent extremism by jihadists groups.