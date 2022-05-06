Who be Karine Jean-Pierre?: White House first black, openly gay press secretary profile

45 minutes wey don pass

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Karine Jean-Pierre don take di press secretary podium on a few occasions but never hold di top role

President Biden don name Karine Jean-Pierre as im new top tok-tok pesin - di first time a black, or openly gay pesin don hold di role.

Ms Jean-Pierre wey be 44 years don serve as di administration's principal deputy press secretary since Mr Biden become president.

She go replace di press secretary wey dey komot at di end of next week, 43-year-old Jen Psaki.

Press secretaries conduct daily news briefing wit White House reporters, e mean say di role na ogbonge one.

Ms Psaki dey take up a job at di left-leaning MSNBC cable news outlet.

On Twitter, she call pesin wey dey replace am as a "remarkable woman" with "a moral core".

"I no fit wait to see her shine as she bring her own style, brilliance and grace to di podium," she tok.

Di White House press secretary na di face of di administration to di national media, to di kontri and di world.

Di individual go immediately become pesin wey dem recognise in times of national crises or political scandal. Some pipo go begin follow dem while odas dey use dem joke.

For di first time for US history, di face of an administration go be black woman and pesin wey be openly gay.

Di ogbonge announcement proof say Biden administration dey put emphasis on putting black women in position of power.

She join Vice-President Kamala Harris, incoming Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, Domestic Policy Council chair Susan Rice, UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield and some oda officials and judges in ogbonge roles.

While press secretaries no dey set policy, dem dey help to shape how public see an administration. Jean-Pierre get job wey dey challenging.

Who be Karine Jean-Pierre?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Ms Jean-Pierre na former analyst for MSNBC. She dey bring more dan twenty years of experience in Democratic politics to di role.

Dem born am on di French Caribbean island of Martinique on August 13, 1977 afta her parents run komot from Haiti, and dem raise am in Queens, New York.

She be key political director in di Obama administration.

During di 2016 presidential election, she be di national spokeswoman for MoveOn, a major liberal advocacy group.

Before joining di White House press team, she bin serve as chief of staff to Kamala Harris, after dem choose am as Mr Biden's vice-presidential nominee.

Ms Jean-Pierre's appointment dey come before crucial mid-term elections dis November wey go determine how di rest of Mr Biden's presidency go be.

Na five years she be wen her family relocate to New York City. Although her papa get engineering degree, im work as taci driver. Her mama work as home health aide.

"Dem come here for di American dream wey dem no get," Jean-Pierre tok for one interview wit PBS. "Dem still live check to check, but sake of say I dey work for White House, because I go Columbia, dem don receive di American dream."

Jean-Pierre na di oldest of three children. She dey eight years older dan her sister and 10 years older dan her brother.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Karine Jean-Pierre go replace Jen Psaki

"I gass take care of my siblings wen my parents bin dey work six, seven days a week," Jean-Pierre tell PBS. "I bin dey young wen dem be babies. I make sure say dia food dey cooked, I make sure say I change dia diapers sake of say my parents gass provide for di family.

"And all dat heaviness, all dat responsibility lead to some dark times."

Jean-Pierre graduate from Columbia University with a master's degree in public administration in 2003.

She don lecture before at di School of International affairs.