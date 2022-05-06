Jamb 2022: Exam body list items candidates no suppose cari enta 2022 UTME venue

24 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Anadolu Agency

You dey write di Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (Jamb) Examinations wey start today 6th to16th of May 2022?

If your answer na ‘Yes’ or you sabi pesin wey dey write, dis tori na for you so you fit avoid embarrassment for Exam hall wen your turn reach.

Di Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board don publish list of tins wey dem forbid inside exam hall.

For dia website, Jamb tok say dem “dey advice Candidates sake of dia best interest make dem no cari di items close to examination venue.

“Anybodi wey disobey dis directive no go write e exam,” jamb tok.

Wetin be di tins?

JAMB list 23 tins wey dem forbid, see di list hia

Biro and Pen

Mobile phone or similar electronic devices.

Spy Reading glasses wey dem go scrutinise well well

Calculators or similar electronic devices.

USB, CD, Hard Disks or simila devices

Books or any Redaing or writing material.

Cameras

Recorders

Microphones

Ear pieces

Ink and Pen readers

Smart or Contact Lenses

Smart Rings and Jewellery

Smart Buttons

Bluetooth devices

Key Holders

ATM Cards

Erasers(Cleaners)

Hankerchief

Face Towels

Money

Hoodies(Sweater wit cap)

Face caps

Jamb notification slip reprint

Wia dis foto come from, JAMB

Jamb bin don also direct all candidates wey register for di 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to print dia 2022 UTME notification slips.

Tok-tok pesin Mr Fabian Okoro, for statement say printing of slip start on April 30, 2022.

Na only Candidates wey register for di examination na im qualify to write di exam.

Di exercise dey compulsory for all candidates as di slip contain dia exam venue, date, session and time of dia examination.

Candidates need to visit di Jamb website - https://www.jamb.gov.ng;

click on 2022 UTME slip printing

then insert your Jamb registration number or email or GSM number to print.

Print out your slip.

Why you need to print your slip early

Oga Fabian also give reasons why candidates need to print dia slips early.

E say printing of di slips early go make dem know in time di venue of dia exams, di date wey be dia turn especially as dem adjust dia examination time table dis year.

"Dis go guide dem to make necessary arrangements ahead of di exercise as di board no dey happy about lateness to di examination; dem no go listen to any excuses from any candidates as a stitch in time, saves nine."

Wia to print Exam slips

Before-before na for only CBT centres dem dey print di notification slips but now Jamb say candidates no need to visit any CBT centres for di printing of di notification slip as dem fit do am at any available internet point, weda private or public.

Di exam body add say dem go use Biometric Verification Machine (BVM) to check all candidates before dem enta inside di examination hall as dem go use register of attendance in line wit dia policy of 'no biometric verification, no examination'.

Dem say dem no go reschedule anoda examination for whatever reason, as dem believe say candidates must prepare ahead and stay close to dia examination venues.

Jamb warn di candidates to follow dia conde of conduct as dem also no go allow dem come wit flash drives, smart watches, calculators, recorders, mobile phones, spy reading glasses and jewelleries, among odas.