John Lee profile: Hong Kong ex-security chief wey become leader

Former security chief John Lee Ka-chiu don dey elected as Hong Kong next leader, for wetin dey widely seen as move by di Chinese government to tighten dia grip on di city.

E dey replace Carrie Lam afta di city chief executive election wia im be di only candidate.

Pipo sabi Oga Lee as pro-Beijing tough pesin, dem no dey exactly well-liked, e bin only gada 34.8 points out of 100 for one recent popularity survey.

But dis no too mata for Hong Kong wia di public no dey get chance to directly elect dia leader - instead, na Beijing essentially handpick Oga Lee.

Di 64-year-old bin dey picked by one election committee wey dia staff be mostly Beijing loyalists, wey vote for wetin dem fit basically call rubber-stamp election.

Rise through di rank

Unlike im predecessors, wey either get ties wit di business community or experience for civil service, Lee background be for law enforcement.

Oga Lee join di Hong Kong police force for 1977 for di age of 20. Im early career focus to tackle criminal activity.

Di father of two be both Hong Kong resident and British citizen, until e abandon im UK citizenship shortly before e dey appointed Under Secretary for Security in 2012.

Wen e dey promoted to Secretary of Security under Carrie Lam administration, e play one key role to push for di extradition bill for 2019, wey spark di city worst political and social kasala for decades.

Wen big street protest against di bill burst, e continue to back am. E become one of di face of di local goment for press conference.

Di protest, wey begin peacefully, at times dey turn violent clash between di police and some demonstrators.

Di police, under Oga Lee watch as security chief, dey criticised for dia heavy use of water cannons, tear gas, rubber bullets and sometimes live ammunition for running battles wit di protesters.

But Oga Lee bin dey highly critical of di protests and defend di Hong Kong police use of force wit passion, e say di violent actions by some protesters amount to "terrorism" and "extremism".

Di US since impose sanctions on Oga Lee along wit oda officials for wetin dem call di undermining of di city autonomy during di protests. E make YouTube to block im campaign account.

Oga Lee don defend im position strongly, e say e bin only dey do im duty "to safeguard security".

For June last year, e dey appointed as Chief Secretary of Administration, di city second most powerful position. E hold di post for less dan one year, before e resign for April to run for di top job.

Security above all else

For June 2020, China bin pass di draconian national security law for Hong Kong, wey make am easy to punish protesters and led to di arrest of more dan 100 protesters.

Oga Lee don also become di chairman of one separate committee wit di power to decide who be eligible "patriots" to run for any election in Hong Kong.