Airlines strike in Nigeria 2022: Ibom air no go shutdown as Arik air, Air Peace, Aero Contractors and odas prepare to suspend flights - See di latest here

39 minutes wey don pass

Di Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) say e no go make sense and e go amount to exploitation if airlines suspend flights afta collecting money for tickets from passengers.

Di goment agency tok dis one afta Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) announce dia decision to suspend services from Monday 9 May.

Di operators dey complain of di increase in price of JetA1, wey be aviation fuel.

Nigeria goment don also beg di operators to "reconsider dia stand" sake of di effect.

Cost of aviation fuel rise

Di cost of JetA1, wey be aviation fuel don increase from N190 per litre to N700, dis na according to di airline operators of Nigeria.

Abdulmunaf Sarina, president of di operators for letter wey e send to Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika say di high cost of di fuel dey affect di operation cost of airlines.

E say "While aviation fuel worldwide dey cost about 40% of airline operating cost globally, di present hike don increase Nigeria operating cost to about 95%."

Abdulmunaf Sarina say airlines dey run at a loss sake of di situation and e no good for dia business.

"Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) hereby wish to regrettably inform di general public say member airlines go discontinue operations nationwide wit effect from Monday May 9, 2022 until further notice."

Goment beg operators

Wia dis foto come from, Hadi Sirika

Nigeria Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika say true-true aviation fuel don cost and e dey affect air transport.

But di minister say make di operators look for anoda means to address di mata rather dan suspend flight activities.

E say, im no fit do much because mata wey concern fuel no dey under im ministry.

"While efforts to manage di situation dey on, we wish to appeal to di airline operators, even in di difficult situation, to consider di multiplier effect of shutting down operations, on Nigerians and global travellers, in taking dia business-informed decisions and actions," e tok for statement by im special assistant on public affairs, Dr James Odaudu.

Wia dis foto come from, Ministry of Aviation

How e go affect passengers

Dis no be di first time operators dey take dis kain action. Wen e happun e dey affect air travel.

For March dis year, di operators bin complain about di same aviation fuel but dem no fit reach resolution wit goment and stakeholders for di oil industry.

Earlier dis year, airline operators increase price or air fare by 50%. For instance, a trip of N23,000 before increase to N50,000.

Di operators claim say di increase for di price of tickets na sake of di high cost of aviation fuel.

Air travellers complain wella during dat period but pipo still continue to travel by air.

Wit di latest plan to suspend dia business, e no clear weda dem wan increase di price of dia ticket again.

Some airlines no go suspend operations

Wia dis foto come from, Ibom Airlines

Di letter from di operators to di Minister get approval of di management of di airlines.

However, while some airlines gree to suspend dia operations, odas say dem go continue wit di business.

Ibom Airlines say dem no go join di planned shutdown of flights announced by di Airlines Operators of Nigeria (AON).

Di management of di airline for statement wey dem release on Sunday say dem no agree wit AON to suspend operation.

"Ibom Air na currently di only airline serving Akwa Ibom State directly and as such, any voluntary stoppage of operations go completely cut off access by air into and out of di state.

"Such action go dey directly in conflict wit and detrimental to di interest of our shareholder," dem tok.

How goment wan take address dis mata never clear, but di minority caucus for di House of Representatives don call on President Muhammadu Buhari to chook mouth.