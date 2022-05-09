Army couple killed in Imo State: Family tok how gunmen kill Private Gloria Matthew, her fiancé and two odas for Orlu forest

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Audu M Linus and Gloria Matthew

Gunmen kill Private Gloria Matthew, her fiancé and two odas for Orlu forest for Imo state.

BBC don confam say true-true dem kill army Private Gloria Matthew, her fiancé, Warrant Officer Linus Musa Audu (Retired) and two of im relatives for di Orlu axis of Imo State, southeast Nigeria.

One family member of di couple wit first-hand informate of wetin happun tell BBC for one interview say di killing happun afta some four armed youths attack dem not far from Banana Junction for Orlu, Imo State.

"E happun around three in di afternoon. Dem bin dey travel to Nkwerre from Lagos," di pesin tok.

E also confam to BBC say di couple and dia family members bin dey travel for di traditional marriage rites of Private Matthew and Audu wey suppose happun on Monday May 2nd for Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo State.

"Audu na from southern Kaduna but e dey live for Makurdi. Gloria base na for Sokoto. Dem bin arrive Lagos from Kaduna on di 26th of April to pick Gloria mama so dem go fit travel together for di traditional marriage rites," di source tell us.

But e no dey sure whether dem kill Ms Matthew and her fiancé on di 30th of April or on di 1st of May, but confam say dem see foto of her deadi bodi on her WhatsApp status on di 1st of May.

Dis na afta di killers direct dem to am wen dem answer di repeated calls to Private Matthew phone.

Dem also kill "Linus' relatives dat day. Di leader of di armed men order make dem shoot dem. Dem kill dem for front of Gloria 10-year-old daughter and her mama," di family member tok.

Di Army tok-tok pesin Onyema Nwachukwu bin earlier post am for di Nigerian Army verified Facebook confam di murder of di sojas.

Nigeria army condemn di killing of two of dia sojas at di hands of gunmen for Imo State, southeast Nigeria.

Di army for statement say di two sojass - Master Warrant Officer (MWO) Audu Linus (retired) and Private (Pte) Gloria Matthew, bin dey on dia way to di south-eastern Nigerian state to Imo state for dia traditional wedding wen di incident happun.

For inside statement wey di army release on Tuesday 03 May, 2022 dem say dem receive report of di incident on Saturday 30 April 2022.

Di army say di gunmen no even "use dia head" even as dem find out say officer Gloria come from Nkwerre local goment area of di state.

Di Nigerian Army and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari don accuse The Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob) and im armed wing di Eastern Security Network (ESN) for di killing of di couple.

Ipob deny responsibility

Almost a week afta di video first appear on social media, one conspiracy theory say dem stage di killings go viral on social media.

Conspiracists say di video dey staged and for dia tok, dem say di killings for inside di viral video happun for Cameroon.

Meanwhile, careful observation of di video of di killing no show evidence say di audio na fake as di conspiracies dey suggest.

We see Late Private Matthew dey clearly respond to di commands of di voice of one man wey appear to be di leader of di armed men.

Also, di ambience of di video confam say dem no edit am.

Di movements and sounds for inside di video match well-well.

Na one Facebook user, Chidi Calibin first post di claim on Facebook on May 7 2022.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook

Di post gada 1700 comments and 1000 shares in 24 hours.

Pro-Ipob handles on Facebook and Twitter also share one screenshot of di wedding invitation of di murdered couple and claim say e show evidence say di tori na false.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook

Di social media users dismiss di tori say di couple no fit dey travel to Imo State for southeast Nigeria on di day dem suppose do dia marriage for Makurdi di capital of Benue State for northcentral Nigeria.

But di family source confam say di invitation letter na genuine.

E add say dem cancel di wedding for Makurdi because Private Matthew no get clearance from di army in time and dem need do di traditional rites first.

"Dem even delay di traditional rites sake of say as per Igbo tradition, dem need check di date to dey sure say e correspond wit di market day wey marriage rites fit happun for di village," di source tok.

Private Matthew join di Nigerian Army for 2019 and Warrant Officer Audu recently retire, according to di family.

Dia killing na part of di latest for Nigeria southeast wia armed men don target security officials and civilians.

More dan two dozen security officials and civilians na im gunmen don kill for attack for di southeast between January and April 2022.

Attacks for southeast Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nigeria goment don ban Ipob afta dem declare dem as terrorist group sake of di activities of di gunmen wey dey worry di area.

Di group wey many dey call 'unknown gunmen' don cause plenty kasala for di southeast region - especially between late 2020 and through out 2021. Dem don continue dia attacks for 2022.

Di group dey agitate for separation from di Federal Republic of Nigeria.

For November 2021 dem bin give warning say di governorship election for Anambra state no go hold. Nigerian goment need to deploy heavy security to di state to fit guarantee safety of voters before Inec fit hold dat election.