ASUU Strike Nigeria Update: Academic Staff Union of University extend strike by 12 weeks

one hour wey don pass

Di Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU don extend dia strike action by 12 weeks starting from 12; 01 am on Monday, 2022.

ASUU presido, Emmanuel Asodeke wey announce di extension for press statement say di union take di decision afta di National Executive Council do wan emergency meeting for dia secretariat for University of Abuja.

Oga Asodeke say afta dem extensively deliberate on goment intervention to end di strike action so far and discover say goment refuse to live up to im responsibilities to di issues wey dem raise for di 2020 FGN/ASUU MOU dem decide to roll over di strike to 12 weeks to give goment time to satisfactorily resolve all di outstanding mata.

Oga Asodeke say di union dey disappointed say di committee wey di Federal goment set up to resolve di lingering strike wahala, neva call one single meeting till date.