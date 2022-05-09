ASUU strike update: Nigerians react as ASUU extend strike by 12 weeks

14 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) decision to extend dia strike by three months spark reactions.

ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, say di union bin reach dis decision to give goment enough time to satisfactorily resolve all dia issues wey remain.

Di university lecturers union decision sha no go down well wit many Nigerians as dem enta social media to express dia disappointment.

Di kontri goment and politicians wey seriously dey plan for 2023 elections not minding di younger generation do sidon for house indefinitely.

Human rights activist Aisha Yesufu, say for her tweet remind young pipo wey dey carry politicians mata for head say, di politicians no send dem:

"Public university students don dey house due to ASUU strikes yet politicians wey need una vote no dey fight dem sef for you.

"E no even be election mata! Youdey here dey scratch each oda eyes over dem. You see your life?!

Nigeria entrepreneur Dami Adenuga, for im own reaction say, "ASUU extend strike for three months. Everybody dey campaign, so ASUU no be problem for our leaders."

For human right activist and publisher, Omoyele Sowore, di one wey pain am pass for di strike extension be say, e don dey go on for many for months now.

But goment no send di students and dia lecturers, but as soon as airlines threaten to go strike, "di selfish elites quickly" solve dia problem to prevent dem from "shutting down services." E tok.

Sowore also call on Nigerian students say time don reach from dem to take action.

"ASUU don extend strike by 12 weeks, before you know am Nigerian students go don stay house for di whole year.

"And di selfish elites quickly resolve and stop airlines from shutting down services! Na time to act! Nigerian students, wia you dey?"

Oda reactions include:

Students reactions

Nigeria students reactions to ASUU decision to continue strike in different ways.

While some dey call for massive peaceful protests for some parts of di kontri, odas don already enta road for University of Lagos (UNILAG).

E still get di one wey voice dia pain for social media.

Wetin ASUU tok about di strike

•ASUU national president Prof Osodeke say di Union neva get any informate from any ministry of goment say meeting go happun. "Dem no call us. We no go beg dem to meet wit us and we no go go to dem if dem no invite us," im tok.

•As dem no hear from di goment, dia National Executive Council meet dis week wey also be di last week of di two months rollover strike wey dem first begin some weeks back.

•For di Executive Council meeting dem decide to extend di strike for anoda three weeks, according to dem,na sake of di "insincerity" of di goment delegation.

But di Ministry of Education fault ASUU claims. Tok tok pesin for di ministry Ben Goong say di negotiating team go meet di union dis week.

"Di negotiating team go meet ASUU dis week. I no fit tok wen but I dey very sure saydem go meeting. Di team don reach out to ASUU."

Oga Ben add say: "No be true say we no dey communicate wit dem. ASUU dey make series of demands including salary increase. If we no dey commiunicate, who dem dey make dia demands to?

On Friday, Nigeria Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, during meeting wey im do wur di striking National Association of Academic Technologists, promise to meet wit ASUU dis week.

ASUU Strike - Wetin don happun so far?

Since di strike, delegation from both ASUU and goment don meet up to two times for di ministry of Labour and Productivity to iron out di issues and find solution to am.

On di 2009 agreement, di Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu don set up committee to renegotiate di 2009 agreement between di federal goment and ASUU.

Di committee dey expected to turn in dia report in six weeks fromdi time of dia inauguration.

For 2009, di goment agree wit ASUU say dem go review dia condition of service everi five years .

Di condition of service include di salaries and allowances of di lecturers dem.

Anoda tin wey dem don chook eye on top na di review of di payment system.

Di Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa don tell tori pipo say di UTAS fail integrity test and dat dem dey wait for ASUU to upgrade dia payment system and send am back to dem.

Oga Inuwa say till date, ASUU neva return di upgraded version to dem to consider and certify weda e dey okay.

On earned allowance, di minister of Labour and Productivity say dem no get any problem wit dat one and dat wetin remain now na to reconcile di payment wey dem make to di university system in batch and afta dat one, di Minister of Finance go look for di remaining moni to pay even though di federal goment no get moni.

Nigeria Labour minister Chris Ngige also ask di Nilgerian Labour congress to advise ASUU make dem call of strike as dem no give adequate notice before dem embark on strike wey dey against di trade Dispute Acts.

ASUU Strike Nigeria timeline from 2009 to 2022

Di Academic Staff Union of Universities, bin begin one month warning strike on February 14 2022 to demand for beta condition of service wey dem agree for 2009 agreement.

2020 ASUU Strike

Di union bin embark on nine-month strike sake of non-payment of allowances to lecturers wey no enrol under di goment payroll system, wey ASUU bin want replace wit dia own.

2018 ASUU Strike

One three-month strike bin happun sake of poor funding of education and increment of school fees wey goment bin plan.

2017 ASUU Strike

After dem sign anoda MoU in September 2017, di union bin suspend dia 36-day strike wey bin happun sake of allegations say goment fail to implement agreement from previous year.

2014 ASUU Strike

One week warning strike bin dey sake of say Nigerian goment no implement di 2009 agreement and one MoU wey dem reach for 2013.

2013 ASUU Strike

University lecturers bin go on strike for about six months as dem demand say make retirement age for professor dey extended to 70 instead of 65, and make goment increase allocation to education from 15% - 20% of di kontri annual budget.

2011 ASUU Strike

2009 agreement wey goment no meet na why di union bin go on a 59-day strike.

2010 ASUU Strike

ASUU bin go on indefinite strike in July 2010 wey last for over five months.

2009 ASUU Strike