Is ASUP going on strike 2022? Polytechnics lecturers plan to begin strike, see wetin next

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Academic staff Union of Polytechnics go begin one nationwide strike on Wednesday May 11 2022.

Na wetin Anderson Ezeibe wey be National president tell BBC Pidgin on Tuesday evening.

Ezeibe say di reason for dia strike na say goment fail to implement di agreement wey dem reach last year.

If dem strike dem e mean say university and polyethnic students go sitdon for house.

Di National president of ASUP say di action dey necessary sake of goment no implement di agreement wey dem reach last year.

Comrade Anderson Ezeibe explain say di four-week notice of strike, wey di union give di federal goment to meet dia demand bin start for April 4, 2022.

And end for May 4, 2022. And di one month wey dem get to respond don expire.Oga Anderson confam say e dey possible to start strike on Wednesday May 11.

Dis na as di Union National Executive Council go meet and one of di option bifo di Union be to deploy industrial action.

Wia dis foto come from, Other

E also add say "as at today we never receive any tangible evidence say dem don fulfil any portion of any unfulfilled aspect of di agreement.

"But we believe in miracle. Anything fit hapun bifo di time of our meeting tomorrow". Anderson add.Oga Anderson say, "Di Federal Ministry of Education don fail to carry out di decisions wey dem reach wit our union.

"And no gree act on di approval of di president for release of revitalisation funds for di sector".

Also "Di na di same ministry dey cause gbege of appointment of principal officers for polytechnics wey dey also supervise multiple infractions on di provisions of di Federal Polytechnics Act," di union leader add.

E say gomment no also release 10 months arrears of di minimum wage wey dem owe of dia members. And many some oda tins wey bin dey di agreement.