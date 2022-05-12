Sri Lanka crisis: President Rajapaksa appoint Ranil Wickremesinghe as new Prime Minister

9 minutes wey don pass

Dis go be Ranil Wickremesinghe sixth stint as prime minister (file photo)

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa don appoint one new prime minister.

Dis na as e dey try to ease protests sake of how im handle di serious economic crisis.

Dem swear in senior opposition MP Ranil Wickremesinghe to lead one proposed cross-party goment.

Di move come afta di president no gree answer calls say make e resign, and swear to restore order for one national address.

Nine pipo don die and 200 wunjure for unrest since im brother resign as prime minister on Monday.

During im nationwide address, Rajapaksa bin say e go appoint one new prime minister wey bin command di majority of support for parliament, as well as one new cabinet.

Oga Wickremesinghe don dey Sri Lanka political scene for decades dis go be im sixth term as prime minister, although e never see out one full term.

E dey seen as pesin wey close to di Rajapaksas, and sabi pipo believe say dem choose am sake of e fit likely guarantee dia security and any safe passage dem fit request.

But im no currently command plenti support within di opposition or among di public.

Street protests for Sri Lanka don escalate wit pressure wey dey rise for Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign

Sri Lanka pipo don criticise Wednesday night speech by President Rajapaksa, im first since protests start last month.

E bin offer to give up some of di presidency power to parliament, but no set timetable.

Sri Lanka pipo wey bin don dey call for am to resign no dey impressed and many say di speech no address di real issues.

"Where you dey for di last 30 days? Pipo no get medicine, pipo no get food, di entire kontri for standstill," Kavindya Thennakoon, one protester for Colombo, tell BBC.

"Di reform wey dem suggest no be wetin we need. Wetin we need right now be for [di president] to resign from office... e dey worry my mind say Gotabaya Rajapaksa no understand dat."

For social media, many refer to di resignation of Mahinda Rajapaksa di president broda earlier dis week as PM. Dem dey call for di president to quit too. "One down. One more to kick out," read one tweet for Thursday morning.

"You suppose don advise your ministers and your own brother Mahinda make dem no influence dia goons to initiate one wave of terror. If no be for dia stupidity, Sri Lanka for no experience one wave of violence," anoda tweet read.

Why pipo vex carry waka enter streets?

Police take away a man injured in protests outside the president's office in Colombo

For weeks now, citizens don enter streets across Sri Lanka wit one simple message: "Gota go home". E bin get serious violent scenes as mobs dey target di homes of prominent political figures including the ruling Rajapaksa family.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa don resign sake of di wey goment dey handle di island nation worst economic crisis since dem gbab independence from Britain for 1948.

However, im brother no gree step down as president.

Protests sake of high prices and shortages bin burst for early April for di capital, Colombo, and don grow for size and spread across di kontri.

Pipo dey vex sake of di cost of living don become unaffordable.

Security forces dey out gidigba across Sri Lanka wit order say make dem shoot looters on sight as di protest continue sake of goment handling of a deadly economic gbege.

Despite di nationwide curfew, e bin get second night of arson attacks.

Di ex-PM dey holed up for one naval base afta e resign on Monday wen kasala burst over fuel and food shortages.

At least nine pipo don die and about 200 don wunjure for unrest since Monday.

Rumoursdey say e fit be possible coup sake of di large numbers of troops wit armoured vehicles wey show for streets.

See photos of how e be

Colombo don see big anti-goment protests for recent weeks

Mobs attack buses and property of Rajapaksas and oda politicians

Di protests for Colombo don presented one show of unity across religions and ethnicities

Soldiers and police dey under orders to shoot anyone wey spoil property or threaten life

Protesters bin dey demand di resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka Buddhist monks don show dia support for di demonstration

Why economic crisis hapun for Sri Lanka?

Sri Lanka problem come down im foreign currency reserves wey don virtually run dry. Di kontri heavily rely on imports, but no fit longer pay for staple foods and fuel.

Di goment blams Covid pandemic, wey all but killed off Sri Lanka tourist trade one of im biggest foreign currency earners.

Dem also say tourists dey fear series of deadly bomb attacks on churches three years ago.

However, many sabi pipo say economic mismanagement na im dem suppose blame..

Cost of living don skyrocket for Sri Lanka, wit food wey cost up to 30% more dan one year earlier

Di switch from chemical to organic fertiliser bin cause widespread crop failure, e add to foreign currency shortage

Protesters blame Gotabaya (right) and Mahinda Rajapaksa for di current crisis

President Rajapaska say e dey hold tok tok wit oda political parties wit aim to form one unity goment. But di main opposition say dem no go be part of di interim administration unless di president stand down.