Goodluck Jonathan APC 2023: former president reject All Progressives Party presidential form group buy for am

10 May 2022, 05:28 WAT New Informate 54 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Goodluck Jonathan

Nigeria former president Goodluck Jonathan don reject and rubbish di presidential nomination form wey one group bin buy for am.

Inside statement wey im Media Adviser Ikechukwu Eze sign, e say, e no dey aware and e no sign am.

"E don come to our notice say one group buy Presidential Nomination and Expression of Interest forms, of di All Progressives Congress APC, in di name of former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

We wish to categorically say Dr. Jonathan no dey aware of dis bid and e no authorize am. We wan state say if di former President wan to contest an election, e go make im intentions clear to di public and no go enta through di back door." Di statement tok.

Di statement also tok say Jonathan never decide weda e go contest or not.

"While we appreciate di ogbonge request by some Nigerians, for Dr. Jonathan to make imself available for di 2023 Presidential election, we wish to state say e never in anyway, commit imself to dis request. To buy a presidential aspiration form in di name Dr. Jonathan without im consent, knowing di position wey e don hold for di kontri dey considered as an insult to im pesin. Di general public dey herefore advised to disregard am." Di statement add.

Jonathan dump PDP and port to APC?

Although di statement from Jonathan clearly rubbish di tori say dem buy am APC form to contest di upcoming elections for di kontri, e no tok clearly abvout if e join APC or not.

Di tori say e port start to spread more on Monday night afta one of President Muhammadu Buhari aide Bashir Ahmad Tweet say Jonathan don port.

E never clear which group buy di form yet but di APC presidential nomination and expression of interest forms na N100 million naira. Sometin wey also dey cause tok-tok for di kontri.

No be today though dis tori say Jonathan go port or say e don port start.

For months now, speculations dey say di former Nigerian president dey plan to defect from di main opposition party, PDP to di governing APC party and den to join di race for di presidency.

Inside all dis, Jonathan never ever yet come out publicly to confam or deny say anytin like dat go ever happun or not.

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Wike on 2023 presidential race: 'I no go step down for any consensus candidate'

Jonathan get interest to contest for 2023 presidential race?

Anoda question wey pipo dey ask na weda Jonathan get interest to contest for di 2023 elections.

Jonathan never confam dis wan too.

Wetin im latest statement tok about am na say: "While we appreciate di ogbonge request by some Nigerians, for Dr. Jonathan to make imself available for di 2023 Presidential election, we wish to state say e never in anyway, commit imself to dis request."

For April 2022, one group bin storm Jonathan Abuja office to demand say make e declare for di 2023 presidential election. Dem carry placard dey call im name wia dem ask am make e please contest.

But Jonathan response to dem den na say make dem "watch out".

"Yes, you dey call on me to come and declare for di next election. I no fit tell you say I dey declare. Di political process dey ongoing; just watch out. Di key role you must play na say Nigeria must get somebody wey go carry young people along." E bin tok.

Jonathan fit contest for 2023 election?

Yes e fit.