Bamise Ayanwole death: 'BRT driver rape me inside di bus' - Witness tell court

32 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Pidgin Wetin we call dis foto, Andrew Nice dey remanded for Lagos prison

Trial of Andrew Nice, di BRT driver wey dey face accuse for di death of di young Lagos fashion designer Bamise Ayanwole begin on Monday, May 9, 2022 before Justice Sherifat Sonaike court Lagos Island.

E dey accused of rape and murder of Bamise, oda charges include conspiracy.

Wen di mata come up on Monday, di prosecution also add one more count charge against am wey make di total charges five counts.

Di suspect Andrew Nice plead not guilty to di whole charges wey dem sama am.

Witness tell court say BRT driver rape am

First witness for di case, one young woman tell di court say di same driver bin rape am inside di BRT bus earlier before di Bamise mata happun.

Di lady (name withheld) wey be mother of one, tell court say she enta di bus afta work, but before dem go reach her bus stop, na only she be passenger wey remain inside di bus.

"Di driver begin make advances on me, but wen I no respond well, e comot knife threaten me" na so di witness tok.

She tell court say di driver say e go fit kill and dump am, say nobodi go fit find wia her body dey. She say di incident happun on November 25, 2021 along di Ajah axis of di city.

"E tear my cloth, rape me from di back. E collect my account number send me 3000 say make I use am buy pain killer" na wetin di witness tok.

Di witness present di cloth wey she wia dat day wey di driver allegedly used small knife tear before e rape am. Di court collect di cloth as exhibit 1.

Court adjourn di case to Tuesday May 10 for continuation. Di defence team dey expected to cross examine di witness wen di case resume.

Wia dis foto come from, Oluwabamise/BRT Wetin we call dis foto, Di death of Bamise spark call for justice across Nigeria.

Wetin Bamise family tok

Meanwhile before di case start, Bamise family lawyer Adesina Ogulana bin accuse di prosecution team led by di Lagos state Attorney General Moyosore Onigbanjo say dem no tidy dia acts well, say di case fit fall for appeal court.

E say di family want make private hands prosecute di case as both di accused and di prosecution team dey work for di goment.