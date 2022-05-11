Section 84 12 of Nigerian Electoral Act: What to know about dis clause of 2022 Act

Wia dis foto come from, State House

Section 84 (12) of Nigerian Electoral Acts na one controversial clause wey dey cause tok-tok.

Dis na as Nigeria voting centre stage don dey heat-up ahead of di 2023 general election.

President Muhammadu Buhari don tell all im cabinet members wit ambition to contest elections to resign.

Court of Appeal on Wednesday disagree wit one ruling by di federal high court for Umuahia wey cancel di controversial Section 84 (12) of di Electoral Act 2022.

On 19 March, 2021 one Federal High Court rule say Section 84 (12) no follow law, ask di Attorney General of di Federation to remove am from di Nigerian Electoral Act 2022.

Di court say di law dey illegal and na violation of di provisions of di 1999 Constitution of di Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

So why "Section 84 12 of Nigerian Electoral Act" dey controversial?

Di Appeal Court judge, Justice Evelyn Anyadike in her ruling uphold di Sections 66(1)(f); 107(1)(f); 137(1)(g); and 182(1)(g) of di 1999 Constitution wey say appointees of goment wey dey seek to contest elections go only resign at least 30 days to di date of di election,

Di judge say any oda law wey mandate such appointees to resign or leave office at any time before dat day dey unconstitutional.

E dey invalid, illegal, null and void to di extent of im inconsistency as di Constitution don already provide. Justice Anyadike rule on 11 May.

She later direct make dem strike down di Section 84(12) of di Electoral Act, 2022, say e no fit stand.

Meanwhile di Court of Appeal for Abuja void di judgment of di Federal High Court for Umuahia, Abia State, wey nullify di controversial section.

As dem dey deliver judgment, on Wednesday, one three-member panel of di appellate court headed by Hamma Barka, hold say di Federal High Court, Umuahia, lack jurisdiction adjudicated di suit.

Di appellate court also say di plaintiff, Nduka Edede, lack di legal standing to even file di case.

Section 84(12) of di Electoral Act - Wetin dey inside di ?

Na for February President Muhammadu Buhari sign di electoral act 2022 into law.

Section 84(12) na part of di Nigeria Electoral Act 2022.

One of di clause wey dem newly introduce for di new electoral act na section 84(12) wey provide dat anyone wey hold political office - ministers commissioners, special advisers and odas - must give up di position before dem go fit dey qualify to participate for di electoral process either as candidate or as delegate.

Section 84(12) of di electoral act 2022 provide say: "No political appointee at any level go be voting delegate or be voted for during di convention or congress of any political party for di purpose of di nomination of candidates for any election".

Wetin dis mean be say, any pesin wey dey hold political appointment like ministers, commissioners, special advisers, personal assistants dem, weda dem dey serve for federal or state level no go fit vote and nobody go fit vote for am for primaries.

Therefore, since nobody vote for am for primaries, e mean say im no be candidate for any election.

Di only way pesin fit be candidate na to resign before di primaries.

Section 84(12) of di Electoral Act penalty

In a situation wia one political party fail to comply wit Section 84(12) of di Electoral Act, subsection 13 of di same Section say dat di political party candidate no go dey included in di election for di particular position di candidate dey fill in for.

On March 1, Mr. Buhari write a letter to both chambers of di National Assembly requesting dem to delete Section 84(12) of di Electoral Act.

Prior to im letter to di National Assembly, President Buhari bin express im dissatisfaction wit dat particular section of di Electoral Act.

E note say di Section constitute a fundamental defect, as e no follow constitutional provisions.

Wetin di provisions of di Constitution tok about Appointees of goment wey wan contest elections?

Justice Anyadike wen she dey deliver her judgement for Umuahia cite 4 Sections for di 1999 Constitution.

According to Section 66(1)f of di Constitution, (1) no pesin go dey qualified for election to di Senate or di House of Representatives (f) if di pesin dey employed for di public service of di Federation or of any State.

E add say no pesin go dey qualified if e neva resign, withdraw or retire from such employment 30 days before di date of di election.

Presidential and National Assembly elections go happun for February 25, 2023.

While govnorship and State Houses of Assembly votes go hold on March 11, 2023.

So as e be so, dis 30 days for count from 30 days to February 25, 2023 wey be January 2023.

Section 107(1)f say (1) "No pesin do gey qualified for election to any House of Assembly (f) if di pesin dey employed in di public service of di Federation or of any State and e neva resign, withdraw or retire from such employment thirty days before di date of election".

Section 137(1)g say dat pesin (i.e di individual contesting for di office of di President) no dey qualified if he/she na pesin wey dey employed for di civil or public service of di Federation or of any State, and he/she neva resign, withdraw or retire from di employment at least thirty days before di date of di election.

Section 182(1)g na for individuals wey wan run for di office of di Governor of any state.

E say "No pesin go dey qualified for election to di office of Governor of a State if - being a person employed in the public service of di Federation or of any State, neva resign, withdraw or retire from di employment at least thirty days to di date of di election".

