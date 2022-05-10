2023 Election: Nigeria Senate President admit mistake on Electoral Act amendment

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/The Nigerian Senate/ Tope Brown

Senate don amend di Electoral Act 2022 to allow statutory delegates to participate and vote for party conventions, congress and meetings.

Statutory delegates include President, Vice President, State and National Assembly members, Governors and dia deputies.

E no end dia o, Chairmen of Councils, Councillors, National Working Committee of political parties, Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of political parties dey among too.

And before now di law bin no permit dem to vote. Dis amendment fit affect di primaries wey political parties go hold later dis month.

Who and who go fit attend dis convention and congresses to vote as delegates?

Na dis question wey make di Nigerian Senate, wey be di upper chamber of parliament change di Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

Di lawmakers create space for ‘statutory delegates’ to participate for party conventions, congresses or meetings of political parties for di kontri.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari bin sign di Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021 into law for February.

Dis new law go affect di way political parties go prepare for di 2023 general elections.

House of Representatives dey expected to vote on di amendment on Wednesday.

Wetin di Senate really do?

Consideration happun wen dem suspend some relevant Senate Rules way open road for di First, Second and Third Reading of di bill on Tuesday) for plenary.

Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of Delta Central sponsor di bill wit di title “A bill for an Act to Amend the 2022 Electoral Act No. 13 and for other Related Matters, 2022 (SB 1002),"

For im Lead Debate, Senator Omo-Agege say di amendment dey necessary to korect one mistake'unintended error' wey dey inside di Electoral Act wey President Muhammadu Buhari sign dis year.

E add say dis go make sure say both statutory and elected delegates go participate for conventions, congresses of political parties.

" Section 84 of di Electoral Act, 2022 not provide for di participation of wetin we know generally as ‘statutory delegates’ for conventions, congresses or meetings of political parties.

"Di extant subsection only clearly provides for di participation of elected delegates for di conventions, congresses or meetings of political parties wey dem dey hold to nominate candidates of political parties.

"Dis na mistake wey we no plan na im make we say make we korect am, and di only wey to korect am na to amaend am now wey e dey our front” e tok

Senator Uche Ekwunife (PDP, Anambra Central) wey second di motion say di amendment go make sure say statutory delegates no dey disenfranchised for di primaries of political parties to elect candidates for di 2023 General Elections.

Afta di First and Second Reading of the Bill, Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi North), move for di suspension of Rule 80 (1) of di Senate State Order to allow di clause-by-clause consideration of di bill by Committee of diWhole.

Afta di approval, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan explain say di move na 'emergency effort to make sure say statutory delegates no dey disenfranchised for di forthcoming primaries of political parties.

Im say wen di processes don finish for di both chambers of di National Assembly, dem go send di bill to di Executive to approve am dis week.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/The Nigerian Senate/ Tope Brown

Who be dis ‘Statutory Delegates’

Statutory delegates include President, Vice President, State and National Assembly members, Governors and dia deputies.

E no end dia o, Chairmen of Councils, Councillors, National Working Committee of political parties, Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of political parties dey among too.

na remember say di ruling part for Nigeria, di All Progressives Congress (APC) tok say all Presidential Aspirants need signatures of 10 statutory delegates from di 36b states of di kontri, including di FCT.

So di amendment mean say dis pipo go. Also take part for di voting of candidates.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

How di Electoral Act go shape Nigeria 2023 elections