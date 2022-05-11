Chidinma Ojukwu: Di suspect confess say she stab Usifo Ataga plenti times - Police

9 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BBC/Usifo Ataga

As di Usifo Ataga murder trial resume on Tuesday, 10, 2022, police officer wey follow handle di investigation tell court how di suspect Chidinma Ojukwu allegedly kill di Super TV boss.

DSP Olusegun Bamidele from di State Criminal Investigating Department tell di Lagos High Court say as dem dey investigate, dem find out wia Usifo and Chidinma bin go before di incident.

E say di two first go Angel Villa Hotel for Lekki before di incident and CCTV capture dem.

Wen e dey answer questions from di Lagos Department of Public Prosecution, di officer say dem track Chidinma to her home for Alagomeji area of Lagos den carri am go dia station.

"Wen we ask am about her relationship wit di deceased she bin deny am, but wen we use CCTV she den agree say na she be di Chidinma Adaora Ojukwu wey we dey look for" na so di police officer tok.

Di officer say dem carri her and her foster papa Onoh Ojokwu go back to di Alagomeji house wia dem bin arrest am, dem search di house.

Wetin we call dis foto, Chidinma for court

"We find di maroon colour cloth wey Chidinma wear di day Usifo Ataga die. Di cloth dey stained wit blood. Den Onoh Tochukwu shout 'Chidinma you don kill me, you don do somtin wrong outside. Chidinma dey cry" na so DSP Bamidele tok.

E say dem find di black/blue long sleeved gown di suspect wear wen she leave di Lekki apartment. Say dis follow show say she get somtin to do wit di deceased.

E say oda tins dem recover from di suspect include Access bank statements of di deceased, UBA bank statement wit di name Mary Johnson, international passport wit picture, UNIPORT certificate wit Chidinma name on am, her phone and oda documents.

Di officer add say "I give Chidinma food, malt drink and water. She eat am, afta dat I begin question am and I record her statement".

DSP Bamidele tell court say Chidinma confess during her statement say she sabi di deceased, say dem meet for hangout for Victoria Island.

"She say her friend boyfriend introduce her to di deceased. She add say di relationship start for February and after a while dem start sexual relations". Na so di officer tok.

E continue say, "I remember she mention date say June 12 2021 she receive call from di deceased make dem meet and go out, say na based on di request she go find di apartment".

According to di officer, di suspect tok say wen dem meet for di apartment on June 13, dem dey hungry, dem drive di deceased Range Rover go chop, return to di apartment, watch feem, tok, get sexual relations and even smoke. E add say dem repeat di same tin on June 14.

DSP Bamidele tell court say Chidinma tok say on June 15 wen she and di deceased smoke finish, di deceased ask for more sex wey she deny am. She say di guy go sidon for chair and she feel say im no longer dey interested in di sex, but di deceased come back to di bed to demand for more, she say she push am away wey make di deceased hit her head for stool wey get glass.

"She say dem struggle and she manage to lay hand on a kitchen knife wey she use stab di guy for neck twice. She confess say she stab di guy plenti times witout counting and di deceased fall for ground inside di room.

Wia dis foto come from, Daniel Tanimu

How Quadri name take enta di mata

According to di officer, di suspect tok say afta dem smoke finish, e no do dem, "she request for more smoke from Adedapo Quadri wey help and source for more loud smoke and anoda drug dem call rophynol."

She say a friend introduce am to Quadri, say na im supply di drugs to her. Wen IPO ask am wetin Di drug be for, she say "a tablet of di drug go fit knock out pesin wey take am".

Di officer explain how Chidinma confession lead dem to go in search of di second defendant Quadri, say di two do some calls wey dem find for her call log.

Di officer continue say, "wen we arrest Quadri, e confam say e sabi Chidinma and na anoda friend introduce dem. Na dis same pesin bin tell Chidinma say Quadri fit fix any document she need."

Di DSP say Quadri confess say im help Chidinma prepare some documents wey include drivers license, ID card, UBA statement of account, Access bank statement of account and one passport.

E say di UBA statement of account carri di name Mary Johnson while di Access bank statement carri di name Michael USIFO Ataga.

"Di drivers license carri di name Mary Johnson but na Chidinma face dey dia" na wetin di officer tok.

Wetin we call dis foto, Foto of Chidinma for court on anoda day

Di Judge Yetunde Adesanya adjourn di case to May 12, 2022.

Police bin arrest Chidinma Ojukwu for June 2021 as prime suspect for di murder of Usifo Ataga.

Usifo be di CEO of Super TV station for Nigeria before di incident.

Di news of im death and di arrest of di suspect cos plenti gbas-gbos for Lagos and Nigeria as a whole and even for internet.

Police also arrest Adedapo Quadri, Chidinma sister Chioma Egbuchu as second and third defendants unto say dem get case to answer for di mata.

Since di case enta court, na witness level e day, Chidinma, Quadri and Chioma never tok dia side of di story for court as na oda witnesses still dey climb witness box.