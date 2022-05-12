Ipob: Nigerian 'media warriors' wey dey call for killings on social media over Biafra

One group of Nigerian separatists wey dey stay abroad dey use social media to ginger violence and ethnic hatred against pipo wey dey against Biafran independence, according to BBC investigation.

Warning: Dis tori get ogbonge description of kasala.

Efe Uwanogho wey dem dey also call Omote Biafra dey do Facebook live to her more dan 40,000 followers dey shout hate speech for di camera.

She dey wear leather jacket wey dem patch di Biafran flag on top.

She dey shout "Go afta dis ogbonge destroyers... dis na di pipo wey dem suppose cut dia head. Dem be di pipo wey suppose dey burnt to ashes".

She dey ask make pipo attack who dem see as di enemies of di move for Biafra Independence, wey wan create anoda kontri for South East Nigeria.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Biafran activist Efe Uwanogho (centre) at an Ipob rally in Italy

Di campaign get bloody history.

For 1967, separatists wey mainly come from Igboland declare independence for di Republic of Biafra. Dem fight and loose di three year civil war against di Nigerian goment wey kill pass one million pipo, most of dem na separatists.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di war end for 1970 but di idea of Biafra lives on

Ova 50 years later, and di fight don get anoda frontline for social media.

And pipo like Ms Uwanogho dey among di pipo wey dey ginger am. Dem be so called "media warrior" for di Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob).

She dey do her broadcast from Italy wey dey far from Nigeria authorities. Dis na sake of say Nigeria don ban and designate Ipob as terrorist group even though dem insist say dem be peaceful organisation.

BBC investigation show plenti oda influential Ipob supporters wey dey ginger from outside di kontri dey promote fake news and ginger violence for social media from Europe, America, Asia and even oda parts of Africa.

Nigeria investigative tori pesin Nicholas Ibekwe tok say di group online operation be like "organised troll farm".

E say, "Social media na Ipob most successful tool to take do most of wetin dem wan do today".

Wetin we call dis foto, Nneka Igwenagu (L) and Efe Uwanogho (R) dey broadcast from outside Nigeria

Some supporters of di group get up to 100,000 followers for social media.

We no know if Ms Uwanogho followers don do wetin she dey go online to ask for - violence against officials for south-eastern Nigeria.

Ms Uwanogho no gree ansa calls to chook mouth for dis tori.

But kasala don dey real for ground and don cause di death of plenti officials dis year alone, for attacks wey Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari say dey "deeply distressing".

Nneka Igwenagu na anoda "media warrior" wey dey fight for Biafra all di way for di UK.

For Facebook Live wey she do for late 2021 from London, she target one Anambra youth group wey bin dey push back on Ipob pressure for pipo for di area to shut down businesses and schools to do solidarity for di group leader wey currently dey prison, Nnamdi Kanu.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Ipob leader Nnamdi Kanu don endorse di activities of many "media warriors"

Oga Kanu dey face terror charges wey im dey deny.

Ms Igwenagu use Igbo wey be di most popular spoken language for south-eastern Nigeria to call di youth group "chickens".

She say, "all of una no suppose dey alive.. Chicken wey dey chop dia eggs, you no see say you no suppose dey alive."

Few weeks afta dat Live, di leader of di youth group she bin dey tok about die afta dem shoot am. Till now dem neva catch any pesin for im murder.

Wetin we call dis foto, Dem pay tributes to di Ogidi youth leader online afta im killing

We contact Ms Igwenagu make she chook mouth for dis tori, she no ansa.

One of di ways , dis "media warriors" dey try dodge censorship na to speak for local languages wey no dey as moderated.

Na Okenna Okechukwu cast dis technique for one video we see. Di man wey call imself Biafran Child, use Igbo to ask make dem comot di head of one critic before im use English to explain to im followers say:

"Why I tok am for my dialect na sake of say I no wan make dem stop me. I no want make dem block dis page."

David Ajoki, wey be di Nigeria editor for di fact checking joinbodi, Africa Check say di lack of moderation for extreme content for local languages na big issue and no be only Nigeria get di palava. "We don see dis kain tin for India and Ethiopia and India wey kasala dey happun".

Our team follow Facebook process to report di live videos of Efe Uwanogho and Nneka Igwenagu say dem get violent content.

At first, we get notification say di platform no go take down di videos. Dat na until, BBC carri di links of di videos send give Facebook na wen dem comot am. But at di time wey dis article go comot more violent broadcasts from dis same accounts and odas still dey online.

Ginger tension

Facebook parent company Meta tell us for statement say violence for dia platform dey unacceptable. Dem say dem get ova 15,000 pipo wey dey review content for more dan 70 languages, wey include igbo.

Our investigation show Ipob supporters dey spread fake news to ginger tension between different ethnic groups for Nigeria.

Media warriors dey chook ethnic Igbo pipo wey be mostly Christians from south and Fulani ethnic group wey be mostly Muslim head togeda.

Ms Igwenagu tell her followers for anoda Facebook live say, Fulani herders wey move enta "Biafraland" dey on "mission... to kill, injure and wipe all of us (out)".

Payment for posts

Although kasala don dey between Fulani herders and south east communities, proof no dey of wetin Ms Igwenagu and odas dem dey tok.

Dis tok-tok wey dey ginger kasala fit dey because of Biafran independence but our investigation show proof say money dey ginger di actions of those wey dey tok am.

We find videos wia media warriors say dem collect money either by Ipob or supporters, for dia work, and oda broadcasts show say dem dey post bank details for Ipob make followers donate money.

Tori pesin Nicholas Ibekwe, say, "e be like say Facebook don sleep finish, dem no tink say dis comments, posts get consequences."

Wetin we call dis foto, Audu Linus and Gloria Matthew dey attacked on di way to dia wedding

Dis na as attacks stlll dey happun for ground.

For 30 April, Nigeria soldiers Audu Linus and Gloria Matthews bin dey go to do traditional marriage for Imo state wen dem kidnap, torture and kill dem.

Video wia dem show di couple killing and wey di Nigerian president blame Ipob for, go viral.

Den Ipob supporters start to spread tori say di video no dey real and dem stage di soldiers death.

BBC independently confam di deaths of di soldiers with dia family members but Ipob say dia hands no dey inside.

We contact Ipob leadership with wetin we find. Dem tok to us but no give any response.