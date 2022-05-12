WAEC 2022 WASSCE: West African Examination Council exam offenses to sabi

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, RIVERS STATE MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

West Africa Examination Council 2022 WASSCE go see millions of students across Nigeria write di exam dis year.

Di exam officially start May 9 and go finish for June 24, 2022 according to di time table wey WAEC release.

"Di candidates go sit exam for 76 subjects, made up of 197 papers, while about 30,000 teachers go participate for di examinations as supervisors."

Na so Head of Nigeria National office (HNO), WAEC, Patrick Areghan, tell tori pipo Guardian.

WAEC results na wetin universities and polytechnics dey use to determine who dem go admit for dia school for parts of West Africa.

So if you dey write WAEC dis year or you know pesin wey dey write dis tori go help you avoid problem wit di exam join body.

Dis na wetin you need to know about di offense, .

See di offences dem wey WAEC list hia

Candidates wey carry books or cribs enta examination hall na offense

To insult or assault any examination official na offense

To swap scripts inside examination hall na offense

To replace your answer scripts wit another one during or afta di examination na offense

Impersonation dis one mean to write exam for pesin na offense

To take part in mass or organised cheating for exam hall na offense

Odas dey inside di Council Regulations & Syllabuses dem.

Why WAEC dey cancel some results?

Di exam join body say dem dey cancel results wen dem find candidates guilty of examination malpractice.

Wetin be WAEC?

Di West African Examination Council, na international exam for Senior secondary school student wey dey happun every year.

And at di same time across five kontris wey be member of di Council.

Di kontris wia dem dey write WAEC na, Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria and Sierra Leone, and dem dey use di same International Timetable.

Na for 1952 dem establish am. According to information on top dia website, di vision of di West African Examinations Council na to be a world-class examining body wey dey add value to di educational goals of im stakeholders.

WAEC na West Africa ogbonge examining board wey dey established by law to set di exams wey dey required in di public interest for di English-speaking West African countries, to conduct di examinations and to award certificates wey dey comparable to dat of equivalent examining authorities internationally.