2023 Election: List of affected ministers Buhari ask to resign for election ambition

44 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, State House

President Muhammadu Buhari don tell all im cabinet members wey wan contest di 2023 elections to resign.

Di Nigerian leader give federal ministers until May 16, 2023, to quit and face dia political ambition.

Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, confam di tori Wednesday afternoon for State House, Abuja.

Buhari give di directive during di Federal Executive Council meeting wey im lead.

Di only pesin wey di marching order no affect na di Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo wey also declare interest to contest presidential election.

Nigeria electoral law require appointed goment officials to leave dia offices before participating in an election as candidates.

E no dey yet clear wen di president go appoint di ministers wey go replace those affected.

Plenti of Buhari cabinet ministers don already declare intentions to be dia party candidates.

Dem be aspirants for either presidential or state govnorship elections wey dey hold next year.

List of Buhari ministers wey dey affected

Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi - Minister of Transportation

Godswill Akpabio - Minister of Niger Delta Affairs

Ogbonnaya Onu - Minister of Labour and Employment

Chris Ngige - Minister of Science and Technology

Emeka Nwajiuba - Minister of State for Education

Timipre Sylva - Minister of State, Petroleum Resources

Uche Ogar - Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development

Abubakar Malami - Minister of Justice and Attorney-General

Paulline Tallen - Minister of Women Affairs

Di move fit get an impact on di running of goment activities as e be say high number of ministers dey affected by di decision.

However, President Buhari tok-tok pesin tell BBC say goment activities no go dey affected.