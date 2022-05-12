Ghani taxi driver wey return Ghc8,400 to passenger receive over Ghc35,000 cash as reward

43 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Wen Isaac Ackon decide to return de Ghc8,400, big money he find inside en taxi back to de owner, he never imagine say de "God bless you" wey de fishmonger talk am go turn to instant reward.

Emotional video of de taxi driver returning de money show as de fishmonger dey hug am, she dey cry in shock say de honest man drive all de way back to her house to give her her money.

Neighbors of de fishmonger join her to hug and thank am for de rare honesty he show de elderly woman who reveal say she no fit sleep after loosing misplacing her money.

As fate will have it, de kind gesture of de taxi driver dey move Ghanaians to reward am for de good works, including even de Vice President of de country.

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia reach out to de man who he gift am Ghc20,000.

As if that no be enough, other Ghanaians including musician Kidi also gift am Ghc5000, while another investigative journalist, Manasseh add Ghc2,500.

Other contributions wey come in from different sources dey around Ghc20,000 cash rewards.

Meanwhile, former Black Stars Captain, Asamoah Gyan also request to meet de taxi driver.

Wia dis foto come from, Okay FM Wetin we call dis foto, Other contributions wey come in from different sources dey around Ghc20,000 cash rewards

I do dis sake of my Christian values

When dem ask Isaac Ackon say why he return de money, en response be say sake of en Christian values.

"If you be Christian, you for always be different from non-Christians" he talk Accra-based Fourth Estate.

According to him, he no even count de money, he just know say he for return de money.

So after worshiping for en church he drive go de house of de fishmonger for Teshie, wey he return de money.

Who be de honest taxi driver

Mr Ackon be taxi driver for Accra who dey feed en family through en taxi driving.

Despite say he dey drive, de condition of en old car dey make an difficult to compete in de transport business which ride services like Uber dey take over.

He talk say of the reasons he also decide to return de money, be sake of en mother be trader wey he know how dem dey struggle to do business.

So as he pick de fishmonger from de Matata market for Accra wey she leave de money, he know say de money be key to her survival as a trader.

De father of three in addition to being a family man and self employed, be strong Christian who dey worship for de Church of Pentecost, Ghana.

Reactions from Ghanaians

Hundreds of Ghanaians take to social media to celebrate de taxi driver for en honesty.

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot