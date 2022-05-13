AMVCA 2022: Time, how to watch plus wetin you need know about di award

Evritin don set for di 8th edition of di Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) wey go shele on Saturday 14 May 2022.

Di award, wey some pipo dey call di 'Africa version of Oscar', dey celebrate di work and talent of actors, producers, directors, and oda feem professionals.

AMVCA dey make a comeback afta e no fit hold for 2021 sake of di Covid-19 pandemic.

Di organisers announce 33 categories, and 12 among dem dey open to public voting.

Di winner for di Best Soundtrack category go walk away with one million naira.

Na di awards panel headed by seasoned feemmaker, Victor Okhai, go select di oda 21 categories.

Dem introduce di Best Online Social Content Creator as new category.

Dis category go feature social media content creators like Mr. Macaroni, Taaooma, Tee Kuro, Elozonam, Oga Sabinus and odas.

Who go host di red carpet?

Di organisers of di award tok say Toke Makinwa, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Uti Nwachukwu and Sika Osei na dem go be di Red Carpet hosts for di night.

Na dis four pipo go interview pipo wey go attend di award and dem go catch all di fashion moments and predictions of di biggest wins for di night.

Hollywood pipo go show face

Di organisers of di award say dem go host celebrity movie stars and feem directors from Hollywood before di award ceremony.

Na Tasha Smith go lead di visiting Hollywood stars.

She be actress, director and producer wey dey known for her role for di ogbonge feem 'Why Did I Get Married?' and 'Why Did I Get Married, Too?'.

Bayo Akinfemi wey be cast inside di popular television series, ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’, go join am. Brandon Michael Hall wey dey inside television series ‘God, Friended Me’ go also show face.

Award-winning producer Sidra Smith and director Grant Housley go also dey around.

Di Hollywood stars go meet with di AMVCA nominees and oda industry stakeholders.

Time and how to watch di show

Pipo wey dey live for Nigeria fit watch di show on All Africa Magic channels and Gotv at 16:00 WAT (17:00 CAT).

Odas wey want also watch am but no dey house fit stream live on di DSTV App if dem get beta internet connection.

Oda categories for di award

Best Actress in A Comedy

Best Actor in A Comedy

Best Supporting Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Actress in A Drama

Best Actor in A Drama

Best Short Film or Online Video

Best Indigenous Language – Yoruba

Best Indigenous Language – Hausa

Best Indigenous Language – Igbo

Best Indigenous Language – Swahili

Best Art Director

Best Costume Designer

Best Lighting Designer

Best Picture Editor

Best Sound Editor

Best Sound Track

Best Make Up

Best Writer

Best Cinematographer

Best Movie Southern Africa

Best Movie East Africa

Best Movie West Africa

Best Overall Movie

Best Television Series

Best Director

Best Documentary

Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series

Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series

Nigerians and oda Africans dey always anticipate di AMVCA sake of say nai be like di African version of di Oscar.