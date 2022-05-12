How Passenger wit no flying experience land plane afta pilot faint

14 minutes wey don pass

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Watch: Air traffic controller Robert Morgan helped passenger Darren Harrison land the plane.

One passenger wey no get flying experience land one plane for Florida afta pilot faint.

For audio from on top di flight, dem hear di passenger, Darren Harrison, dey tell air traffic control say "serious gbege" don dey happun.

One air traffic controller wey dey teach new pilots help guide di man down to Palm Beach International Airport just after noon on Tuesday.

Di two later meet for di tarmac to hug each oda..

Dem neva tok di nature of di medical emergency, but dem don dey treat di pilot for hospital.

One on-board conversation between Oga Harrison and air traffic control catch di drama:

HARRISON: "I get serious situation here. My pilot no dey tok well. I no get any idea to fly di aeroplane."

CONTROL: "ATC: 333 Lima Delta, Roger, wetin be your position?"

HARRISON: "I no get any idea. I fit see di coast of Florida for my front but I no get any idea."

CONTROL: "Maintain wings level and just try follow di coast, either northbound or southbound. We dey try locate you."

Robert Morgan, one air traffic controller for Palm Beach International Airport, bin dey on im break wen one colleague come alert am to di situation.

One long-time flight instructor wit more than 20 years' experience for air traffic control, Oga Morgan never fly dat particular model before - one single-engine Cessna 208.

But e use di map of di aircraft cockpit to give instructions to di flier.

"I sabi say di plane dey fly like any oda plane. I just know say I need keep calm, point am to di runway.

"And tell am how to reduce di power so im go fit descend to land," Oga Morgan tell WPBF-TV.

For di recording, we heard Oga Morgan dey teach di man to "push forward on di controls and descend at a very slow rate" as im dey approach for landing.

Afta di plane land, Dem fit hear Oga Morgan for di recording dey praise di heroic passenger to other pilots on di tarmac.

"Did you say di passengers land di airplane?" di pilot respond. "Oh, my God. Great job."