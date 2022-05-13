Marwako apologize to customers for Ghana wey suffer food poisoning after dem patronize dema restaurant

Fast food company for Ghana, Marwako extend apologies to customers wey suffer food poisoning after dem patronize dema food.

After initial inquiry into de complaints, de fast food company say dem identify about 53 people wey fall victim to food poisoning.

Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) shut some of dia branches down over alleged food poisoning allegations after some Twitter users call de Company out on top social media.

Spokesperson, Mohammed Amin Lamptey explain say "de main tin start on Saturday den Sunday evening. We accept everything, we apologize to de victims."

He add say dem also reach out to de victims to support dem and pay for some of dia medical bills.

FDA shut down

Food and Drugs Authority for Ghana shut down three branches of de fast food chain after social media reports emerge say some customers including kids experience food poisoning.

Although de incident happen for dema East Legon branch, de FDA say dem shut de East Legon branch and two other branches which no dey adhere to good kitchen den storage practice.

According to FDA, "we go investigate dis matter well-well den make sure say we take appropriate actions.

How social media users call out de Company

One Twitter user after reporting to de hospital for stomach pains reveal say en troubles start after he eat for Marwako.

After dis tweet, more Twitter users come out to explain dema own experience with food poisoning and diarrhoea.

