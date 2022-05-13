UAE President Sheikh Khalifa die at di age of 73

Di UAE leader adopt one kain ceremonial role for recent years

One of di richest monarchs for di world, President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan of di United Arab Emirates, don die for di age of 73.

Sheikh Khalifa na president of di UAE since 2004, but im role dey largely ceremonial since e suffer one stroke for 2014.

Im half-brother, Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, now dey in charge of state affairs.

Reports say di al-Nahyan family get fortune of $150bn (£123bn).

Apart from being di president of di UAE, Sheikh Khalifa na also di ruler of Abu Dhabi, di oil-rich capital of di seven emirates wey UAE dey part of.

Official WAM news agency na dem announce News of im death.

Di ministry of presidential affairs declare 40 days of mourning with flags at half-mast from Friday, and suspend work for di public and private sector for di first three days.

Sheikh Khalifa take ova as di UAE second president for November 2004, e succeed im father as di 16th ruler of Abu Dhabi.

For di first decade of im rule, e preside ova one major restructuring of both di federal goment and dat of Abu Dhabi.

But afta im stroke, pipo no too dey see am for public, although e continue to issue rulings.

Under di UAE constitution, di Vice-President and Premier, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, ruler of Dubai, go act as interim president.