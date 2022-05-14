ASUU strike update 2022: Academic Staff Union of Universities and FG meeting summary and wetin fit happun next

Di federal goment and di Academic Staff Union of Universities meet on Thursday, 12 May, 2022 sake of di ongoing strike wey keep Nigerian students for house since February 14.

Afta ASUU meeting wit di ministry of Labour and Employment, di minister Senator Chris Ngige tok say di meeting go begin get results next week.

Di ministry also meet wit di oda three university-based unions wey currently dey on strike.

Dem include di Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), di Non Academic Staff Union (Nasu) and di National Association of Academic Technologists (Naat).

Di outcome of di meeting

For one statement wey di Ministry of Labour and Employment tok-tok pesin Olajide Oshundun release, Ngige tok say goment get friendly and fruitful discussion wit di unions.

Im tok say all di parties reach some agreements and everybody wey attend di meeting dey satisfied.

"We discuss. Everybodi bin dey happy. We reach some agreements and we hope say by next week, dose agreements go start to dey mature and di four unions go also brief dia members, so dem go fit call off di strike," Ngige tok.

Afta dis meeting dem get wit goment, Asuu go den need to brief dia members and take decision on how to proceed.

Di union wey bin extend dia strike action by 12 weeks on Monday, May 9, 2022 don cause many Nigerian students to protest sake of say dem don tire to dey sit down for house.

Di last meeting wey di federal goment and Asuu get before di Thursday meeting bin no end well as dem no reach any agreement.

Di union president Professor Emmanuel Osodeke say di strike go continue till di federal goment meet dia demand.

Wetin be Asuu demand?

ASUU embark on strike to press home dia demands from goment and dis demand include dia welfare, approval of dia own payment system, UTAS, instead of di goment own wey be IPPIS.

And dem also want di implementation of di 2009 agreement.

Dem claim say goment don decide to abandon negotiation and refuse to pay dem salary.

ASUU Strike Nigeria timeline from 2009 to 2022

Di Academic Staff Union of Universities, bin begin one month warning strike on February 14 2022 to demand for beta condition of service wey dem agree for 2009 agreement.

2020 ASUU Strike

Di union bin embark on nine-month strike sake of non-payment of allowances to lecturers wey no enrol under di goment payroll system, wey ASUU bin want replace wit dia own.

2018 ASUU Strike

One three-month strike bin happun sake of poor funding of education and increment of school fees wey goment bin plan.

2017 ASUU Strike

Afta dem sign anoda MOU in September 2017, di union bin suspend dia 36-day strike wey bin happun sake of allegations say goment fail to implement agreement from previous year.

2014 ASUU Strike

One week warning strike bin dey sake of say Nigerian goment no implement di 2009 agreement and one MoU wey dem reach for 2013.

2013 ASUU Strike

University lecturers bin go on strike for about six months as dem demand say make retirement age for professor dey extended to 70 instead of 65, and make goment increase allocation to education from 15% - 20% of di kontri annual budget.

2011 ASUU Strike

2009 agreement wey goment no meet na why di union bin go on a 59-day strike.

2010 ASUU Strike

ASUU bin go on indefinite strike in July 2010 wey last for over five months.

2009 ASUU Strike