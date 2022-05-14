JAMB result: JAMB release 2022 UTME result and share how candidates fit check am

Wia dis foto come from, Jamb/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Dis year Jamb say dem neva upload di results online for dia website

Di Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (Jamb) don release results of di 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Di exam wey start on 6 May end on 13 May - e hold for seven days across di kontri.

Jamb Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Fabian Benjamin announce di release of di results for statement wey e bring out on Saturday.

"In addition, we warn candidates say as usual dem go receive all kinds of messages from desperate fraudsters on how to check dia results.

"Hence, di board urge all candidates to ignore all such messages on how to check dia 2022 UTME,2 e tok.

Jamb na entrance examination for pipo wey dey seek admission into public Universities for Nigeria.

Jamb portal for checking result

Wia dis foto come from, Jamb Wetin we call dis foto, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board [JAMB]

Benjamin say di board neva publish di results for website. E add say na becos dem wan make di process of checking di result easy for candidates.

Di Jamb tok-tok pesin explain say na becos of "obvious reasons" like fraudsters wey dey send fake messages to candidates na im make Jamb neva upload di results for dia website.

However, to check the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result;

Di candidate go send UTMERESULT to 55019

Candidate must use di same phone number wey e use register for di exam

Jamb go send di result back to dat phone number as a text message.