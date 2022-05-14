AMVCA 2022: Toke Makinwa, Bimbo Ademoye, Style Plus, Ik Osakioduwa - How actors, celebrities turn up for AMVCA

32 minutes wey don pass

Di Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) dey end on Saturday night wit di presentation of awards to winners.

Di eighth edition of di award ceremony go honour and recognize notable films and series of last year, along wit actors.

Di ceremony get week-long event wey dey end wit di award show.

Part of di highlight of dis year show na say e di organisers go give award to di Best Dressed Male and Female categories. Na di pipo wey attend di show go vote for di winners of dat category.

Celebrities especially actors don already begin arrive di venue and here na some of dia fotos;

Wetin we call dis foto, Nancy Isime

Wetin we call dis foto, Uti Nwachukwu (L), Damilola Ogunsi (R)

Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerian actress Caroline Hutchings

Wetin we call dis foto, Ghana actress Juliet Ibrahim (R)

Wetin we call dis foto, Former BBNaija Housemate Maria Chike and comedian, Basket Mouth

Wetin we call dis foto, Ali Nuhu and Adekola Odunlade

Wetin we call dis foto, Nollywood actors Stan Nze (L), Femi Adebayo (R)

Wetin we call dis foto, Kate Henshaw (M), Made Kuti (R)

Meaning of AMVCA

AMVCA na Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

Di award na for ogbonge movies and actors for Africa.

Di award get several categories wey dem dey nominate actors or movies.

Part of di new inclusion for dis year na category wey dem create for pipo wey dey make skits dat na content creators.