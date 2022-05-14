AMVCA 2022 winners: Full list of Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award winners

8 minutes wey don pass

On a night wey celebrate African talents, Stan Nze and Osas Ighodaro emerge winners of Best Actor and Actress in a Drama for dia different categories for di 2022 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award winners.

Ms Osas wey be Nigerian-American beat off competition from Kehinde Bankole, Bisola Aiyeola and Nancy Isime amongst odas to win di category of best actress in a drama.

She win am for di role wey she play for di movie Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story.

Nze wey also star for di movie Rattlesnake:The Ahanna Story beat strong competition from Timini Egbuson, Gabriel Afolayan and Femi Jacobs.

Oda actors wey go home wit AMVCA awards include Funke Akindele wey win Best Actress in a comedy and Samuel Perry aka Broda Shaggi wey win for di male version of di same category.

AMVCA 2022 Winners list

Best Actor in a Drama (Movie/TV Series)

Stan Nze - Rattlesnake

Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series)

Osas Ighodaro - Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story

Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series

Rishantes - Dimbo Atiya

Best Actress in a comedy

Funke Akindele - Omo Ghetto (The Saga)

Best Actor in a comedy

Broda Shaggi/Samuel Perry - Dwindle

Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series

The Johnsons - Rogers Ofime

Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series)

Odunlade Adekola - Jankariwo

Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series)

Gold Coast Lounge - Pascal Aka & Raquel (From Ghana)

Best Supporting Actress (Movie/TV Series)

Omowunmi Dada - Country Hard

Best Movie - West Africa

Collision Course - Bolanle Austen-Peters, Joseph Umoibom & James Amuta

Best Movie - East Africa

The Girl In The Yellow Jumper - Morocco Omari

Best Movie - Southern Africa

Hairareb - Dantagos Jimmy-Melani

Best Short Film or Online Video

I Am The Prostitute Mama Described - Taiwo Ogunnimo

Best Documentary - If Objects Could Speak - Saitabao Kaiyare, Mumo Liku, Elena Schilling, Daniella Fritz, Ann Katrina Boberg

Best TV series - Drama or Comedy

The Mystic River - Rogers Ofime

Best Cinematographer - Muhammad Attah

Best Online Social Content Creator - Oga Sabinus

Best Indigenous Language Movie or Series (Igbo) - Uche Nnanna Maduka

Best Indigenous Language Movie or Series (Yoruba) - David Akande, Demola Yusuf, Edgard Leroy (Alaise)

Best Indigenous Language Movie or Series (Hausa) - Rogers Ofime (Voiceless)