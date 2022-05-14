AMVCA 2022 winners: Full list of Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award winners
On a night wey celebrate African talents, Stan Nze and Osas Ighodaro emerge winners of Best Actor and Actress in a Drama for dia different categories for di 2022 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award winners.
Ms Osas wey be Nigerian-American beat off competition from Kehinde Bankole, Bisola Aiyeola and Nancy Isime amongst odas to win di category of best actress in a drama.
She win am for di role wey she play for di movie Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story.
Nze wey also star for di movie Rattlesnake:The Ahanna Story beat strong competition from Timini Egbuson, Gabriel Afolayan and Femi Jacobs.
Oda actors wey go home wit AMVCA awards include Funke Akindele wey win Best Actress in a comedy and Samuel Perry aka Broda Shaggi wey win for di male version of di same category.
AMVCA 2022 Winners list
Best Actor in a Drama (Movie/TV Series)
Stan Nze - Rattlesnake
Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series)
Osas Ighodaro - Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story
Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series
Rishantes - Dimbo Atiya
Best Actress in a comedy
Funke Akindele - Omo Ghetto (The Saga)
Best Actor in a comedy
Broda Shaggi/Samuel Perry - Dwindle
Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series
The Johnsons - Rogers Ofime
Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series)
Odunlade Adekola - Jankariwo
Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series)
Gold Coast Lounge - Pascal Aka & Raquel (From Ghana)
Best Supporting Actress (Movie/TV Series)
Omowunmi Dada - Country Hard
Best Movie - West Africa
Collision Course - Bolanle Austen-Peters, Joseph Umoibom & James Amuta
Best Movie - East Africa
The Girl In The Yellow Jumper - Morocco Omari
Best Movie - Southern Africa
Hairareb - Dantagos Jimmy-Melani
Best Short Film or Online Video
I Am The Prostitute Mama Described - Taiwo Ogunnimo
Best Documentary - If Objects Could Speak - Saitabao Kaiyare, Mumo Liku, Elena Schilling, Daniella Fritz, Ann Katrina Boberg
Best TV series - Drama or Comedy
The Mystic River - Rogers Ofime
Best Cinematographer - Muhammad Attah
Best Online Social Content Creator - Oga Sabinus
Best Indigenous Language Movie or Series (Igbo) - Uche Nnanna Maduka
Best Indigenous Language Movie or Series (Yoruba) - David Akande, Demola Yusuf, Edgard Leroy (Alaise)
Best Indigenous Language Movie or Series (Hausa) - Rogers Ofime (Voiceless)
Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Swahili) - Freddy Feruzi