Somalia election: Presidential election wia just 329 pipo vote

By Mohamud Ali

BBC News

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Posters dey for di presidential candidates in di capital, Mogadishu, even though public vote no dey

By di end of Sunday, Somalis suppose know who dia next president be, but na only di 329 lawmakers dey take part for di voting wey dey hold for heavily secure area.

Di unusual circumstance show di kontri security issues and lack of democratic accountability.

Di winner among di 39 candidates go also deal wit di impact of di ongoing drought wey di kontri dey experience.

But di big task na to take control of much of Somalia from al-Shabab.

Di al-Qaeda-linked Islamist militant group continue to dominate large parts of di kontri and carry out frequent attacks for di capital, Mogadishu and oda places.

Di African Union dey back di federal goment fight against al-Shabab wit 18,000 troops. Di United Nations dey also back di kontri.

Somalia neva get one-person-one-vote democratic election since 1969.

Na coup, dictatorship and conflict wey involve clan militias and Islamist extremists follow di vote of 1969.

Di instability na one of di reasons why Somalia never fit hold direct elections.

Dis na even di third time di indirect election for president dey take place for Somalia. Na neighbouring Kenya and Djibouti dem hold di previous ones.

Who dey run for president?

Di current President, Mohamed Abdullahi "Farmajo", two former presidents, Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, and former prime minister Hassan Ali Kheyre dey among di 39 candidates wey dey contest.

Dis four pipo, along wit di President of Somalia Puntland region, Sa'id Abdullahi Deni, dey considered to be di frontrunners.

Wetin we call dis Video, Dis Sunday, Somalia go hold dia long-awaited presidential elections. But why e dey significant?

Dia manifestos focus on political stability, improving security and economic reforms.

Fawzia Yusuf Adam wey be former foreign minister na di only woman among di contestants.

How di vote go take place?

Na last year dis vote suppose happun wen Mr Farmajo four-year term finish. But political differences and instability delay di poll and di president remain for power.

Di MPs wey go choose di next president on Sunday dey elected by di delegates wey di kontri powerful clans nominate.

Dem go gada inside large airport hangar for Halane Camp wey dey well guarded. Dis na di main military base of di AU's mission for Somalia (Atmis), and na also di home of diplomatic missions and aid agencies.

Voting go be by secret ballot and e dey expected say several rounds go dey before one candidate win.

Allegations of voting buying where candidate collect money for support affect past elections.

Wetin al-Shabab don tok?

For previous elections, al-Shabab threaten and even kidnap clan elders afta dem condemn dem say dem participate for wetin dem see as poll wey no dey Islamic.

Dis time around, dia response to di elections dey muted and fear dey say members or sympathisers fit dey secretly seek parliamentary seats so dem go fit cause kasala from inside.

President Omar Guelleh of neighbouring Djibouti publicly express di fear in 2020. Dem quote di president: "I fear say we go end up wit a parliament wey dey indirectly controlled by al-Shabab sake of say dem fit don buy di support of some of di MPs."

Some analysts feel say Mr Guelleh dey exaggerate di possibility of al-Shabab gaining power for parliament, but doubt no dey say na major political force for Somalia.

Wetin be di challenges wey dey wait di next president?

On top of di continued threat from al-Shabab and di need to skata di militants, Somalia dey suffer from drought wey don hit kontris across di region.

E don spark humanitarian crisis where 3.5 million Somalis dey at risk of severe famine, according to di UN. Pastoralists wey don lose dia herds dey come into di towns and cities to look for way to survive.

Di kontri also dey affected by food and fuel inflation wey di fuel for Ukraine cause.

Pressure dey complete di constitutional process and ensure say di kontri get democratic elections in di next four years.