Sound engineer lynched and burnt to death for Lekki Lagos sake of disagreement over transport fare

44 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Police don arrest some suspects wey allegedly get hand for di mob action wey lead to di lynching and killing of one musical instrumentalist wey pipo know as David for Lagos.

Na three young men suffer di mob action but na one of dem die while odas escape wit life threatening injuries.

Video wey don circulate for social media show how di mob lynch di young men and set one of dem on fire.

A group of motorcycle riders na dem attack di men sake of argument over N100 (one hundred naira).

Tok-tok pesin for di Lagos state police command Benjamin Hundeyin say na four suspects dey dia custody.

Wetin happun

Na on Thursday 12 May, 2022 di incident happun for Admiralty way for Lekki area of Lagos South west Nigeria.

One eyewitness say na becos of N100 argument between one of di instrumentalists, wey im name na Philip lead to di tragedy.

Timothy, one member of di band tell BBC Pidgin say di incident happun small small afta Philip and one motorcycle rider begin fight becps of N100.

E say, "my friends get work to play for two places dat night and as di distance no far dem decide to take bike to shuttle di movement.

"Na wen Philip and Frank reach one of di locations argument start between Philip and one of di okada riders becos of N100. Na so e punch di okada man wey fall.

"Di oda okada man wey carry Frank begin shout say Philip use juju punch im colleague wey make am fall like dat.

"Na so di oda okada guy begin gada oda bike men wey dey pass. As dem don plenty dem begin beat Frank and Philip. Meanwhile, di third member of di ban wey be David already dey inside di event centre dey set up sound.

"Na as e hear wetin dey happun make am come outside to try stop di fight. Before you know it dem begin beat David too."

'Dem set fire on David afta dem beat am'

Di video wey police still dey analyse no show di number of di mob.

However, di video show David weak body lie for ground wit tyre around im neck.

Di video also capture wia one of di mob dey pour sometin wey be like petrol for David body. Police say di pesin wey dey pour di fuel na di main suspect.

Also di video capture a section of di mob wey hold stick - na dis stick di eyewitness say dem use hit di young men.

Philip and Frank sustain critical injuries

Wia dis foto come from, Philip/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, One of di band members, Philip Balogun

Bimbo Balogun, wey be Philip wife say na police come save her husband, "if not dem for kill my husband too."

She tell BBC Pidgin say her husband dey unconscious wen dem carry am reach hospital and e get serious head injury.

"My husband tell me say im dey go work wit im friends becos na so dem dey play instruments togeda. And around 1:00am I begin call my husband as I neva see am but im number dey switched off. Di tin worry me well-well until around 6:00am wen I begin see strange numbers dey call me.

"I courageously pick one of di calls wey come tell me wetin happun to my husband.

"I reach di hospital see my husband no fit tok. Doctor tell me say my husband get serious head injury. Na dat one dem dey treat now.

Wetin police don do

Benjamin Hundeyin say na police save di situation, "di mob for commit pass like dat."

Di police tok-tok pesin for Lagos say di officers wey dey cover di area arrest four pipo on di day di incident happun.

"We dey hope to arrest more suspects but di main pesin wey we dey look for na di man wey camera capture wey dey pour fuel on top David.

"Na dat man be di prime suspect and we don begin manhunt for am. We hear say im get business for dat area and till today im neva come back to dat place.

"We go get am and oda pipo wey involve for dat incident," e tok.

#JusticeforDavid spark reaction

Police don move di deadi body comot from di scene.

Di incident don begin trend for social media wit calls on authorities especially police to arrest di pipo wey involve for di mob action.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram

Social media users dey vex about di increasing cases of mob action for Nigeria.

Dem want make authorities don sometin to decisive to discourage pipo from involving in mob action.

Latest case of mob action for Nigeria

Di incident wey involve David death for Lekki area of Lagos happun on di same day tori of di murder of Deborah Samuel enta news.

Na mob for Sokoto North west Nigeria kill Deborah Samuel sake of allegation of blasphemy against Prophet Mohammad.

Di incident spark global anger wey don lead to di declaration of curfew for Sokoto town.

Nigeria police say dem don arrest two suspects. Di arrest make pipo vex start violent protest on Saturday.