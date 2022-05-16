Efuoma Amos: Since dem born me woman, girl no dey hard me to get, na di gift God give me

Oga Efuoma Amos bin go viral sake of im pre-wedding fotos wey bin trend for social media sake of im height and di woman he marry tall pass am well well.

Di computer Science graduate sit down tok im tori wit BBC Pidgin as im say woman no dey hard am to get at all, say na di gift God give am.

"Since wen dem born me woman, girl no dey hard me to get, na di gift wey God give me"

"Pipo wey tall sef wetin God dey give me e no dey give dem, no be jazz no be anytin, na just likeness wey dem dey like me"

"When I bin dey National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for Ebonyi State, South Eastern Nigeria di most beautiful girls for orientation camp for Ebonyi State na my own, dem love me dem like me, dem run afta me, no be by money becos I no get money"

E yarn about im first marriage and how e take meet im new wife.

" I marry for di first time for 2018 afta two years for di marriage we begin get problems wey we no fit settle, na im di marriage come scatter last year 2021.

How dem meet?

Im wife follow tok about dia relationship and marriage , she say di first time she meet her husband na Prophet im follow come.

"As I go church na im dem see di vision, e come tell my Aunt say make we come, we come go see am,I come, we no even reach six months na im we rush to do di marriage.

"For dis earth wey we dey God create some pipo tall, short, fat slim, everibodi get comma for dis life.

" My husband na very calm pesin, e dey jovial, e sabi pet woman, e dey buy anytin wey I want for me"

"Wen I wan marry my husband my parents no discriminate am say im short, my family and friends support me"

How di new marriage dey go?

Excited Amos say belle dey sweet am no be small for dis new marriage.

" Plenti times wen I see my wife belle dey sweet me and I dey thank God becos di kind woman God give me God don settle all my problems.

" I dey always admire her, I dey always give her name like My Gold, My Sunshine, My Mummy, Omeh( My Own) wen I wake up for night I go dey look her as she dey sleep I go just smile thank God, I go say God anybodi wey wan scatter dis marriage dem no go see us"

No regrets

Oga Amos tok as im first marriage bin be as e say im no dey regret anytin.

" Wen I look back for my first marriage, di pains and suffer wey I pass thru compare to dis one now, dis one don cover di whole pains and tears I suffer before, I no dey remember di pains and tears wey I bin face dat time again becos God don silent all my insults"