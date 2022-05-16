Buffalo shooting: Gunman deliberately go afta black victims - mayor

Di man wey dem suspect say e shoot dead 10 pipo for one supermarket for Buffalo, New York, deliberately go afta one site wey get high black population, authorities tok.

Di suspect, Payton Gendron, 18, bin drive more dan 320km (200 miles) to carry out di attack, police tok.

Di attack dey under investigation as act of racially motivated violent extremism.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown say di suspect bin arrive wit mind to take "as many black lives as possible".

Questions wey pipo dey ask be about how e dey able to carry out di attack when e already for authorities radar.

Oga Gendron bin don threaten to shoot for im high school last June, one law enforcement official tell Associated Press. E bin undergo mental health examination afta den.

For one 180-page document wey dey authored by Mr Gedron don show, wia e describe himself as fascist and one white supremacist.

"I want know wetin pipo sabi and wen dem sabi am ," New York Governor Kathy Hochul tell ABC News.

Police said the suspect had done "reconnaissance" of the area the day before the shooting.

Meanwhile New York's Attorney General Letitia James say her office go focus on extremist material online.

"Dis event dey committed by sick, demented pipo wey dey fuel daily diet of hate," she tok.

Di shooting don stun di local community. One of those wey attend one vigil for Sunday tell Reuters: "e go just pain, why pesin go do dat."

Of di 13 pipo shot, police say 11 be black. Among those dem say dem kill be one man wey dey buy cupcakes for im son birthday and woman wey don go shopping afta e visit her husband for nursing home.

One all too familiar pattern

By Mike Wendling, BBC Trending

Wia dis foto come from, Erie Co DA Wetin we call dis foto, As in oda US shootings, di suspect bin leave long online trail

Christchurch, El Paso, Pittsburgh and now Buffalo - all places dey racially-motivated assailants, radicalised online, don take dia ideology to deadly extremes.

Di gunman forBuffalo, like ones bifo, live-stream im violent rampage andleave one so-called "manifesto" online. It details his extremist beliefs and is packed with cherry-picked statistics, conspiracy theories and internet memes.

Di file contain plenti racist and anti-Semitic sludge along wit straightforward admission say di author be fascist and white supremacist.

If dem fit believe di, as di document also clearly contain disinformation and try trick reporters to report lie-lie tori e dey radicalised early during di Covid pandemic, for extremist websites and message boards.

Like afta di 2019 mosque shooting for Christchurch, big social media companies go struggle to remove footage of di attack.

And surely di American debate sake of gun control go dey reignited, but briefly.

But di underlying wahala fit dey intractable as ever: one worldwide network of young violent extremists, wey some of dem dey motivated to launch deadly attacks against innocent pipo.

Di attacker, bin dress for military gear, drive enter di car park for Tops Friendly Market for Buffalo at about 14:30 EST (19:30 BST) and begin to livestream di rampage.

One security guard fire shots back but di gunman bulletproof vest bin stop one wey hit am, police tok. E den kill di guard and stalk through di store firing for oda pipo.

Oga Gendron chop arrest afta di attack and don plead not guilty to murder charges.

Witnesses bin say "e be like nightmare you see dis for TV, you hear about am for TV... but I never think I go be one of dem," one tok.

US President Joe Biden say facts still dey established but strongly condem racist extremism. "We must all work togeda to address di hate that remains a stain on the soul of America," he said.

In a later statement, the White House announced that Mr Biden and the First Lady would travel to Buffalo on Tuesday to meet with the community.

Saturday's attack is thought to be the worst mass shooting so far in the US in 2022. Some 40,000 deaths a year involve firearms in America, a figure that includes suicides - and mass shooting events occur frequently.

Less than a day after the attack in New York state, police in southern California said one person had been killed and five injured in a shooting at a church in Orange County.