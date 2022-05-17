Ahmed Idris: Why we arrest di Accountant General of di Federation - EFCC

Nigeria corruption police, don arrest di Accountant General of di federation.

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), arrest Ahmed Idris sake of connect wit diverting funds and money laundering activities wey worth N80 billion.

EFCC allege say, informate wey dem get show say Idris divert di money through fake consultancies plus oda illegal activities wey im do through family and friends.

Dem add say na estate properties im take launder di money.

Wetin be Ahmed Idris offence

EFCC tok tok pesin Wilson Uwujaren for statement say, "operatives of di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, for Monday, May 16, 2022 arrest serving Accountant General of di Federation.

Dem say, Oga Ahmed Idris get connect wit diversion of funds and money laundering activities wey reach N80billion( Eighty Billion Naira only).

"Di Commission confam intelligence show say di AGF rake off di moni through fake consultancies and oda illegal activities, use agent, family members and close pesin.

"Di funds dey laundered through real estate investments for Kano and Abuja.

Di statement add say "Oga Idris chop arrest afta e no gree honour EFCC invitation to answer kwesion wey connect to di mago mago mata".

Oga Idris bin enter office as accountant-general for june 25 2015 afta President Muhammadu Buhari appoint am.

President Buhari bin reappoint Oga Idris for second term for June 2019.

Who be Ahmed Idris?

Dem born Ahmed Idris for November 25,1960.

E be Nigerian financial accountant and di Accountant General of di Federation of Nigeria.

E gbab appointment as Accountant General for June 25, 2015.

Na im succeed Jonah Ogunniyi Otunla wey chop sack by president Muhammadu Buhari sake of allege misappropriation of N2.5 billion security agencies moni.

Oga Idris dey re-appointed Accountant General afta president Buhari win second term for 2019.

Bifo im appointment as AGF, e be di director for di Federal Ministry Oga Idris be member of di Association of National Accountant of Nigeria (ANAN).

For September 2019, Oga Idris chop accuse say im office no audit Nigerian Bulk Electricity PLC (NBET) wen one Marilyn Amobi dey be dia oga.