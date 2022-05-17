Blast in Kano: Police confam four pipo die for Kano gas explosion

17 May 2022, 10:57 WAT New Informate 48 minutes wey don pass

Kano State Police don confam say four pipo die for inside one explosion wey happun for di Sabon Gari area of Kano state, Northern Nigeria.

Di explosion happun Tuesday morning and destroy house for di area.

Di Kano state commissioner police CP sam'ila Dikko tok say, "no be bomb explosion, na gas cylinder explosion. We know dis because one of di first victims na welder for di area".

E add say, "four pipo lose dia lives wey include three men and one woman but we neva find student wey be victim of di explosion."

Sabon Gari Market President President Nafi'u Nuhu Indabo tell BBC Hausa di tori say e affect plenti pipo wey include school pikin dem for di area.

Pictures and videos from di incident full social media today dey show how pikin dem dey cry and pipo as dem dey put hand for head on top of di building wey collapse sake of di explosion.

Kano na one of di commercial hubs for Nigeria.